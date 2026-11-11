Glucksmann Plans €200 Billion Green Revolution to Phase Out Fossils by 2050

French Socialist candidate Raphaël Glucksmann announces a €200 billion ecological plan aimed at doubling renewable energy and eliminating fossil fuels by 2050, with support from the European Union green bond and new taxes.

French Socialist candidate Raphaël Glucksmann has unveiled a €200 billion plan that will double France's renewable energy output by 2035 and eradicate fossil fuel use by 2050. The proposal was introduced during Glucksmann's first official campaign tour, where he stood beside Green Party Senator Yannick Jadot at a wind farm in Charente‑Maritime. In his speech, Glucksmann called climate policy the "be‑all and end‑all" of public policy, signalling a sharp departure from President Macron's track record.

Core Details of the Green Revolution

Glucksmann's comprehensive scheme will span five years and cover five key areas: electric vehicle procurement, heat‑pump installations, social energy vouchers, public transport expansion, and a new sustainable mobility pass. The straightaway purchase of one million electric cars will allow the government to lease them to the public at €100 a month without an upfront payment. Million housing heat pumps will be subsidised at roughly €1 per day. Families will receive means‑tested vouchers ranging from €200 to €500 to offset energy costs.

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Rail networks will receive a major funding injection, while a "Sustainable Mobility Pass" will be offered for €1 per day to riders under 25. The pass is designed to deter short domestic flights by raising aviation taxes and eliminating domestic flight tax exemptions. In addition, targeted levies on private jets and luxury yachts will add to the scheme's revenue base.

Financing will come chiefly from an unprecedented five per cent wealth tax on assets exceeding €100 million, projected to raise around €50 billion according to Senator Jadot. The remainder will derive from new taxes on oil and gas company profits, an EU green bond, and increased airline ticket taxes.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Glucksmann's move positions him as the moderate left choice against the backdrop of a crowded presidential race. He seeks to differentiate himself from radical La France Insoumise candidate Jean‑Luc Mélenchon, who currently leads the opposition to frontrunner Marine Le Pen. Mélenchon has called for a Germany‑style abrupt exit from France's nuclear fleet, a stance Glucksmann openly rejects while leaving the matter of future nuclear investment ambiguous.

The Socialists' primary win last month gave Glucksmann a unique opportunity to shape the left‑wing narrative, yet he has also criticised Mélenchon on antisemitism and alleged links to Islamist networks. In coalition with the Rally for France, Glucksmann previously supported a New Popular Front in the 2024 legislative elections aimed at blocking National Rally gains. The alliance collapsed after the election, leaving Glucksmann to navigate a fractured left.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

Should Glucksmann secure the presidency, the immediate outcome would be a kick‑off of the €200 billion programme, with tangible benefits such as reduced energy bills for households and expanded rail services. The proposal is expected to create thousands of green jobs, encourage private investment through a prospective "ripple effect," and realign France's energy matrix toward renewables while maintaining the current nuclear fleet.

The full legislative draft will be released next month, signalling the need for parliamentary support and possible public referendums on new taxation. The plan's success will hinge on the ability of the Socialist Party to secure a parliamentary majority or form a coalition with other left‑leaning parties in a potentially fragmented National Assembly.