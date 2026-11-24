A new study finds that women taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may develop denser breasts, leading to more callbacks and biopsies, but experts say the changes are benign and don't increase cancer risk.

A new study reveals that women taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound are likely to experience increased breast density on mammograms. Researchers from the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute examined the scans of 104 women before and after at least one year of treatment, finding that 62% had denser breasts on follow-up tests. This change is not a direct effect of the medication but a result of significant weight loss, which alters the composition of breast tissue.

The study cohort consisted entirely of women who had obesity prior to starting treatment. On average, these participants lost 40 pounds during the study period. When substantial weight loss occurs, fat loss changes the physical structure of the body, including the face and breasts. Breasts are composed of both fatty tissue and dense fibroglandular tissue, and the ratio between them shifts as weight drops.

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As breast fat decreases, the denser fibroglandular tissue becomes more prominent on a mammogram. Dr. Eva Gombos, study co-author and radiologist at Mass General Brigham, explained that while the general appearance is more dense, it should not cause alarm. She noted that it is simply a manifestation of the weight loss rather than a pathological change. The increased density makes tumors harder to spot because both dense tissue and potential tumors appear white on X-rays.

Despite the benign nature of these changes, the study highlighted a notable consequence: a higher rate of screening callbacks. In the study, 22% of patients were called back for additional screening, which is more than double the average 10% recall rate in the United States. Four biopsies were recommended for these patients, and all results came back as benign. This elevated callback rate is significant because it indicates that interval changes in breast composition can create asymmetries that prompt further workup.

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Dr. Kimberly Feigin, a radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, observed that the callback rate was unusually high. She suggested that better communication could have reduced unnecessary anxiety and testing. If radiologists had known that a patient was on a GLP-1 drug and had experienced significant weight loss, they might have avoided some callbacks. She emphasized that informing medical staff about GLP-1 use helps them interpret mammogram changes appropriately.

Experts agree that this structural change does not increase breast cancer risk. In fact, Dr. Elisa Port of Mount Sinai Health System noted that being overweight or obese can increase risk, so GLP-1 drugs may actually help reduce overall risk by facilitating weight loss. Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky of Valley Health System added that breast density is fluid and can change yearly, often increasing with general weight loss regardless of the method used.

Women on GLP-1 medications are advised to maintain their normal breast cancer screening schedule of one mammogram per year. It is crucial to inform the technologist and radiologist about GLP-1 use and significant recent weight loss before the exam. This information allows the medical team to interpret the mammogram correctly and decide if supplemental imaging like ultrasound or MRI is necessary.

The findings will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, which begins on Sunday, November 29. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. While the findings should not deter women from taking GLP-1 medications, they highlight the importance of patient-provider communication during this transformative health journey.