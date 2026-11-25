GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are changing how Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, reducing overindulgence while expanding access through federal policy.

Thanksgiving has long been associated with excessive eating, but for millions of Americans taking GLP-1 weight loss medications, the holiday is transforming into a day of moderation. Kim Dillard Davis, a 54-year-old digital creator and wellness coach from Raleigh, North Carolina, has lost approximately 80 pounds since 2023 using these drugs. She describes her current experience as fundamentally different from past celebrations, noting that she can no longer consume the large quantities of food that were once standard.

Physiological Changes During Holiday Gatherings

Users of GLP-1s report feeling full much faster and staying satiated for longer periods, which naturally leads to smaller food portions. The medications also alter neurological pathways, reducing food cravings and emotional eating while diminishing the sensory pleasure derived from consuming rich meals. Many users actively avoid heavy or fatty dishes because the drugs can trigger nausea or bloating. Dillard Davis states that she plans to remain on the medication for life, provided her insurance continues to cover the cost, effectively removing the pressure to indulge during festive meals.

Also read Taking a GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug? Doctors Share the Best and Worst Thanksgiving Foods

Trump Administration Expands GLP-1 Access

The shift in holiday habits is occurring against a backdrop of significant federal policy changes aimed at combating obesity. President Donald Trump's second administration has prioritized expanding access to GLP-1s, arguing that affordability will help lower broader healthcare costs associated with chronic illnesses. In 2025, Trump signed agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce prices and expand coverage for Zepbound and Wegovy. These efforts are framed as a historic opportunity to reverse the obesity epidemic through systemic healthcare reform.

Medicare Coverage and Market Growth

Government intervention has directly impacted patient access, with Medicare beginning to offer brand-name GLP-1 medications to certain beneficiaries for $50 a month through a new trial program. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is working to expand access, although officials declined to provide specific projections on enrollment numbers. Data reflects this surge in usage; a Gallup poll from May and June 2026 found that 11% of U.S. adults currently take these drugs for weight loss. This represents a 15% lifetime prevalence rate, an increase of 9 percentage points from two years ago, indicating a rapid adoption of the treatment.

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Expert Guidance on Social Etiquette

As more people sit at the dinner table with reduced appetites, social dynamics are shifting. Ashley Gearhardt, a psychology professor at the University of Michigan, advises guests to avoid policing others' eating habits or commenting on physical appearance. She notes that commenting on how little someone is eating is not a relationship strengthener and can cause distress. GLP-1 users may experience grief over losing the intense reward sensation of processed foods, making empathy and non-judgmental interaction essential for maintaining positive family relationships.

Moderation and Medical Safety Warnings

Medical professionals emphasize that GLP-1 users can still participate in holiday meals without risking their health. John Horlander, a gastroenterologist from Louisville, Kentucky, warns that new users should be particularly vigilant about side effects. He recommends moderation, smaller portions, adequate hydration, and recognizing early warning signs to avoid emergency room visits. Horlander suggests that a little prevention goes a long way, allowing individuals to enjoy family time without the traditional aftermath of digestive distress or overindulgence.