GLP-1 Users Must Avoid These Common Cold Remedies to Prevent Serious Harm

Experts warn UK adults on weight loss injections like Mounjaro face severe risks from common cold treatments. Read which specific medications cause kidney injury, dehydration, and dangerous drug interactions.

For the 1.6 million UK adults currently taking weight loss injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, the arrival of cold and flu season presents a specific medical hazard that goes beyond typical seasonal discomfort. Experts warn that using standard over-the-counter remedies during this period can lead to serious harm, including acute kidney injury and dangerous dehydration. The primary concern stems from how GLP-1 medications alter the body's absorption of swallowed medicines, potentially increasing the risk of unexpected and severe side effects.

Kidney Risks From NSAID Painkillers

Anti-inflammatory painkillers known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen and naproxen, should be used with extreme caution or avoided entirely by patients on these treatments. This warning specifically extends to combination remedies like Nurofen Cold and Flu Relief, which contain ibuprofen alongside decongestants. These medications work by blocking compounds that manage inflammation, but they also restrict blood flow to the kidneys, a process that becomes highly dangerous when the patient is already dehydrated.

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Dehydration is one of the most significant risks for those taking weight loss treatments, particularly because the drugs mimic the appetite-suppressant hormone GLP-1, which effectively mutes thirst signals. Dr. Dean Eggitt, a senior GP in Doncaster, explains that the dehydrating effects of a respiratory illness combined with the reduced fluid intake from these drugs create a potentially lethal combination. When the kidneys cannot maintain proper function due to fluid loss, the additional strain from NSAIDs can trigger acute kidney damage.

Sedating Antihistamines Worsen Constipation

Certain sleep aids and antihistamines are also advised against for individuals using slimming jabs because they exacerbate a common side effect of GLP-1 medications: constipation. Ingredients such as diphenhydramine, found in products like Benadryl, Nytol, and Boots Sleepeaze, block natural chemical signals that regulate gut movement. This causes the muscles in the intestines to relax, which slows digestion and delays bowel movements, leading to potentially severe complications.

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Complications from this slowed digestion can include hemorrhoids and anal fissures. In rare and severe cases, hard stool can completely block the bowel or create tears in the colon wall that require emergency medical treatment. Rachel Jones, pharmacy superintendent at Superdrug, highlights that gastrointestinal side effects are common when people first start weight loss treatment, and symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea from a stomach bug can cause further dangerous fluid loss.

Decongestants Disrupt Blood Sugar and Anxiety

Many cold and flu remedies contain oral decongestants like phenylephrine and pseudoephedrine, which can negatively impact patients with type 2 diabetes, a condition common among those using fat-jab treatments. These drugs narrow swollen blood vessels in the nasal passages but also stimulate the central nervous system, triggering an adrenaline-like response that raises blood sugar levels. Experts advise these patients to monitor their glucose levels extra closely or avoid these ingredients altogether to maintain stability.

Dr. Deborah Lee from Dr. Fox Online Pharmacy notes that decongestants can cause a racing heart, jitters, and feelings of anxiety. These symptoms may be more noticeable in people taking GLP-1 drugs, particularly if they are eating very little due to appetite suppression. The combination of nervous system stimulation and low food intake can make these side effects difficult to manage without medical supervision.

Multisymptom Products Increase Sickness Risk

Doctors also advise caution with multi-symptom cold and flu products that combine painkillers, decongestants, antihistamines, and cough suppressants in a single sachet or capsule. These medicines often contain active ingredients that patients do not actually need, increasing the likelihood of unwanted side effects. For individuals already experiencing nausea, constipation, or stomach upset from GLP-1 medications, adding multiple chemical stressors can worsen their overall condition.

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Common signs of dehydration that patients should watch for include dark urine, dizziness, headaches, dry mouth, and passing urine less often than usual. Severe dehydration can lead to confusion, extreme tiredness, and a rapid heartbeat. To mitigate these risks, healthcare professionals recommend staying hydrated with water and consulting with a healthcare provider before taking any new medication while on weight loss injections.