GLP-1 drugs linked to lower risk of pancreatic cancer

A new study suggests that GLP-1 drugs, including weight-loss jabs Mounjaro and Ozempic, could reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer by around 50% over a five-year period. The study analyzed the health records of around 90,000 patients with chronic pancreatitis and type 2 diabetes, both known risk factors for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, one of the most brutal cancers, has been on the rise over the past 30 years, with cases increasing fastest among younger patients and women.

However, it still overwhelmingly affects older people. A new study suggests that GLP-1 drugs, including weight-loss jabs Mounjaro and Ozempic, could reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer by around 50% over a five-year period. The study analyzed the health records of around 90,000 patients with chronic pancreatitis and type 2 diabetes, both known risk factors for pancreatic cancer. The drugs may have a protective effect due to their ability to reduce inflammation and improve metabolism and blood sugar control.

The findings raise the possibility that GLP-1 jabs could one day be offered to those at higher risk of pancreatic cancer, even if they are not overweight. Pancreatic cancer is a devastating disease, with most cases detected only at an advanced stage and half of the patients dying within three months of diagnosis.

Scientists are working to understand why GLP-1 drugs might have an effect on pancreatic cancer specifically, with the possibility that they slow the movement of bile and digestive enzymes to make users feel fuller for longer without having to eat more. However, more research is needed to back up these claims





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Pancreatic Cancer GLP-1 Drugs Weight-Loss Jabs Ozempic Chronic Pancreatitis Type 2 Diabetes Inflammation Metabolism Blood Sugar Control Bile Digestive Enzymes Cancer-Related Cell Processes Pancreatitis Pancreatic Cancer Risk GLP-1 Drugs And Pancreatic Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis Pancreatic Cancer Survival Outcomes Pancreatic Cancer Risk Factors Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

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