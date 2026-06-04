GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic May Lower Breast Cancer Risk By About 30%

Taking Ozempic or Zepbound might lower a woman’s risk of breast cancer, a new study says.

tools,” lead researcher Dr. Elizabeth McDonald said in a news release. She's a professor of radiology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

For the new study, researchers analyzed health records of nearly 112,000 women ages 45 to 80 with a body mass index of 25 or above, the threshold for. BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight. All the women had breast imaging at Penn Medicine between January 2022 and June 2025.

Women on GLP-1 drugs had a roughly 35% lower risk of breast cancerTo verify these results, researchers then matched each of the more than 15,000 women on a GLP-1 drug with another woman who had a similar background. In this comparison, those taking GLP-1 meds had nearly 31% lower odds of breast cancerGLP-1 drugs also are known to reduce inflammation, which might play a role in breast cancer development.

The meds might have other effects on metabolism and genetics that could inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

“Ultimately, we want to find better options to prevent breast cancer,” McDonald said. “It's been encouraging to see the survival rates for breast cancer improve over recent decades, and we'd love to see the same gains in Researchers also presented their findings Tuesday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago. Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Learn about breast cancer causes, symptoms, tests, recovery, and prevention.

Discover the types of treatments such as surgery and drug therapies as well as the survival rate for breast cancer.





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