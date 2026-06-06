GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic May Halve Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

New research reveals that GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Mounjaro and Ozempic, are linked to a 50% lower risk of developing pancreatic cancer over five years, offering hope for a disease with high mortality and rising incidence.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest malignancies, with a one-year survival rate of approximately 25% and a steadily increasing incidence over the past three decades.

Recent data indicates a rise in cases, particularly among younger patients and women, although the disease predominantly affects older adults. The death of actor Alan Rickman in 2016 at age 69 highlighted its severity. Groundbreaking research presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual conference in Chicago has unveiled a potential preventive strategy involving GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, commonly known for their use in type 2 diabetes management and weight loss, such as Mounjaro and Ozempic.

The study, which examined health records of about 90,000 U.S. patients with chronic pancreatitis or type 2 diabetes-both established risk factors for pancreatic cancer-found that use of GLP-1 drugs was associated with a roughly 50% reduction in the risk of developing pancreatic cancer over five years. Researchers hypothesize that these medications may exert a protective effect by reducing inflammation, improving metabolic function, and enhancing blood sugar control.

Early laboratory evidence suggests they might also inhibit cancer-related cellular processes, though human trials are needed to confirm this. The findings open the possibility that GLP-1 drugs could be offered to high-risk individuals, including those without obesity. Dr. Rachna Shroff, a gastrointestinal cancers expert at the University of Arizona Cancer Center who was not involved in the study, described the results as remarkable, emphasizing the significance given that chronic pancreatitis is a major risk factor for pancreatic cancer.

These results are especially intriguing because GLP-1 drugs have previously been linked to pancreatitis-a rare side effect listed in patient information leaflets. However, recent large-scale analyses have not found conclusive evidence of an increased pancreatitis risk among users. The pancreas, a pear-shaped gland behind the stomach, is essential for digestion. Acute pancreatitis, often caused by gallstones or excessive alcohol, leads to severe abdominal pain and typically resolves within weeks.

Chronic pancreatitis, a long-term inflammatory condition, significantly raises pancreatic cancer risk. The mechanism by which GLP-1 drugs might reduce cancer risk is under investigation. Dr. Shroff explained that GLP-1s slow gastric emptying and the movement of bile and digestive enzymes, which promotes satiety. While this slowdown was initially thought to potentially cause bile components to clump and block pancreatic ducts, leading to inflammation, current data does not support a real-world increase in pancreatitis risk.

In fact, emerging evidence points to a protective effect. This is crucial for a disease where over 10,500 people are diagnosed annually in the UK, more than half die within three months due to late detection, and treatment options are limited. Dr. Shroff stressed that these findings are preliminary and require further validation. Another study at ASCO suggested GLP-1 drugs could slow the progression of seven cancer types, including lung, liver, breast, and bowel, and improve survival.

The hypothesized mechanism involves reduction of inflammation and adipose tissue around tumors, which can fuel cancer growth. Dr. Brian Wolpin of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute noted potential trade-offs if pancreatitis risk is elevated, underscoring the need for comprehensive research to balance benefits and risks





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Pancreatic Cancer GLP-1 Drugs Ozempic Mounjaro Chronic Pancreatitis Type 2 Diabetes ASCO Cancer Prevention

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