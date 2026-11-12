GLP-1 Drug Deaths: 60s Age Group Faces Highest Risk Despite Low Prescription Rates

New MHRA data reveals older adults face disproportionate death risks from weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy compared to younger users.

A startling new analysis of UK health data suggests that midlife Britons face a significantly higher risk of life-threatening complications from popular weight-loss medications. Figures obtained by the Daily Mail indicate that individuals in their 60s are more than four times as likely to have deaths linked to these drugs reported compared to those in their 40s. This statistic emerges despite the fact that adults in their 40s are approximately three-and-a-half times more likely to receive prescriptions for these treatments than their older counterparts.

The findings have intensified scrutiny regarding the safety profile of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, a class of drugs that includes Mounjaro and Wegovy. These medications have become immensely popular for weight management and diabetes control, yet the data raises serious questions about whether older patients may be uniquely vulnerable to severe side effects. The concerns are particularly acute given the rapid increase in the total number of death reports associated with these treatments in recent months.

Also read Some people are having hallucinations and other psychotic symptoms after stopping GLP-1 drugs

MHRA Data Reveals Surprising Age Trends

The data originates from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Yellow Card scheme, which tracks suspected side effects of medicines across the country. A total of 311 deaths have now been reported in connection with GLP-1 receptor agonists, marking a significant 44 per cent increase from the 216 deaths recorded in August. It is critical to note that these reports do not establish causality; they only indicate that patients, relatives, or healthcare professionals suspected the drugs played a role in the fatal outcomes.

When the Daily Mail examined these figures by age, a striking pattern emerged that contradicts simple assumptions about who uses these drugs. While one individual aged between ten and 19 was among those reported to have died after taking the medication, the vast majority of fatalities occurred in older age groups. The data shows a clear disparity between prescription rates and mortality reports, suggesting that the drug may interact more dangerously with the physiology of older adults.

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Prescription Volumes Versus Mortality Rates

The disparity is even more pronounced when looking at the specific demographics of private versus NHS prescriptions. According to data from The Health Foundation and Click2Pharmacy, individuals aged 30 to 49 make up approximately 57 per cent of all private GLP-1 prescriptions. However, this same age group accounts for just 12 per cent of the deaths linked to the drugs in the MHRA database. This suggests that while younger adults are the primary consumers of these medications, they are far less likely to experience fatal complications.

In contrast, midlife Britons between the ages of 50 and 69 make up 32.4 per cent, or just under a third, of all private GLP-1 prescriptions. Despite this lower prescription volume, this demographic accounts for nearly half of all deaths linked to the drugs. Specifically, 62 deaths were recorded for adults in their 50s, while 88 deaths occurred in adults in their 60s. This age group bears the heaviest burden of reported fatalities relative to their usage rates.

Risks for Adults Over 69 and Younger Users

The trend of disproportionate risk continues for older adults, although the absolute numbers drop due to lower prescription rates in this bracket. Adults over the age of 69 make up a mere 1.5 per cent of all Britons on GLP-1 drugs, yet this age group accounts for a disproportionate 15 per cent of overall deaths. The data details 38 deaths among people aged 70-79 and nine deaths among those in their 80s, highlighting a severe risk profile for the elderly despite their minimal presence in the patient population.

Conversely, the data shows that 20 adults aged 30-39 died from causes linked to the jabs, while another 20 deaths were recorded for people aged 40-49. Although these absolute numbers are low, the ratio of deaths to prescriptions is significantly lower than in the older cohorts. The inclusion of the single teenager in the death reports also underscores that while rare, fatal outcomes can occur across the entire spectrum of ages, not just in the elderly.

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Serious Side Effects and Medical Explanations

While the vast majority of people taking GLP-1 drugs do not experience serious problems, the potential complications are severe and sometimes deadly. Studies suggest that the medications may offer benefits beyond weight loss, including protection against diabetes, dementia, and some cancers. However, the drugs have also been linked to severe dehydration and imbalances in essential minerals, which can trigger abnormal heart rhythms and cardiac arrest. Additionally, users face risks of liver injury and severe flu-like symptoms that can compromise overall health.

Pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed, is another serious complication. In some cases, this inflammation can lead to organ failure. The difficulty in recognizing this condition in older patients may exacerbate the risk. Older adults may experience less obvious symptoms such as confusion, fatigue, or mild abdominal discomfort, rather than the severe stomach pain typically associated with acute pancreatitis. Consequently, the illness may become more advanced and harder to treat by the time it is diagnosed.

Regulatory Actions and Global Context

These findings come amid growing global scrutiny of the safety of weight-loss drugs and calls for tighter controls on their use. Earlier this week, US health officials announced new warnings for Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound over a rare condition that can cause sudden and permanent sight loss. This move by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows similar warnings issued by British regulators in February and European authorities last year. The increasing regulatory attention highlights the need for careful monitoring as prescription volumes continue to rise.

Currently, an estimated 2.5 million Britons are taking these jabs, known medically as GLP-1 agonists. While around 200,000 people have been prescribed the drugs on the NHS, the vast majority of users pay for the medications privately. The high volume of private usage among younger adults combined with the high fatality rates in older adults creates a complex public health picture. Clinicians are now urged to carefully assess the risk-benefit ratio for each patient, particularly those with multiple long-term health conditions who may be taking other medications that could interact with GLP-1 agonists.