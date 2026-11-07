Gloucester Sword Attack Near St Peter's High School Leads to Multiple Arrests

Gloucestershire Police arrest two teenagers following a sword attack near St Peter's High School that triggered a five-school lockdown and widespread community alarm.

Gloucestershire Police have arrested two teenagers following a violent incident involving a sword near St Peter's High School in Tuffley, Gloucester. The attack occurred on Friday morning shortly after 8.50am on Chalford Road, triggering a significant emergency response and placing five local schools into immediate lockdown.

Core Details Of The Chalford Road Incident

The primary victim was a 17-year-old boy who sustained a superficial wound believed to have been inflicted by a curved sword. A second male, also aged 17, was present at the scene but remained unharmed. Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an individual dressed entirely in black with a balaclava covering their face, wielding the blade before being approached by a young male.

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Officers initially searched for a suspect described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s, standing around 6ft tall and wearing white sliders. A second male, described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, and of a skinny build, was also sought in connection with the altercation. Both suspects fled the area following the disturbance.

Police Arrests And Custody Updates

Law enforcement action continued into the weekend with significant arrests made against young men from Gloucester. A 19-year-old man was taken into custody overnight on Saturday on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray. Subsequently, an 18-year-old man surrendered himself to police and was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray.

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Both teenagers remain in police custody for questioning as investigations proceed. Additionally, a woman who was initially arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail last night pending further enquiries. The police force confirmed that the manhunt for the remaining suspects had concluded with these specific apprehensions.

Stakeholder Reactions And School Lockdowns

The security alert extended beyond the immediate vicinity of St Peter's High School, affecting five educational institutions in the Tuffley area. Pupils were held in classrooms with doors locked while form teachers ensured students remained quiet and safe during the three-hour lockdown period. Parents received emergency communications via email and text regarding the situation.

Emma White, a parent with children aged 12 and 14 at the academy, described the experience as frantic. She stated she instinctively traveled to collect her children after a work colleague informed her of the ongoing incident. Although she managed to speak to both children on their phones, she expressed shock at the uncertainty regarding whether the attack occurred inside or outside the school premises.

Real World Impact On Local Community

Students reported visible distress and fear during the lockdown. One student noted that the prolonged bell initially sounded like a fire alarm before students were recalled to classrooms. The form teacher locked the door for the 30 children in the class, explaining that a fight had occurred on the green across the road. The student admitted to calling family members for reassurance while terrified for their safety.

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Other parents, such as Catherine and Elliott, expressed relief that no staff or children were seriously injured but acknowledged the scary nature of the event. Catherine suggested the incident might be linked to local drug problems in the area rather than the school itself. Elliott praised the school for alerting parents quickly but highlighted the broader concern about young people possessing weapons in recent times.

The incident has left a lasting impression on the community, with parents like one local woman who received a text about a nearby primary academy also going into lockdown as a precaution. She reported seeing numerous police cars in the roads and hearing accounts of a fight involving a machete and a pole between older teenagers on the green outside her home.