Gloucester School Lockdown: Armed Police Hunt Knifeman After Chalford Road Incident

Gloucestershire Police deployed armed officers to Chalford Road near St Peter's High School on Friday morning following a report of a fight and a boy's injury. Students remain safe while suspects are tracked.

Armed police officers are actively searching for a suspect wielding a long-bladed knife in Gloucester after a violent incident occurred near a school on Friday morning. Emergency services were dispatched to Chalford Road in the Tuffley area shortly after 8:50 am following reports of a physical altercation involving a minor. A boy has been transported to the hospital with reported minor injuries, while authorities have placed St Peter's High School and nearby Willow Primary Academy into lockdown.

The Chalford Road Incident and Armed Response

Gloucestershire Police launched an immediate manhunt for the individual seen holding the weapon near St Peter's High School in Tuffley. The suspect is understood to have fled the scene after the altercation, prompting a significant deployment of tactical units to secure the surrounding streets. Officers conducted a thorough search of the immediate vicinity to locate the knifeman and ensure public safety.

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Witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a long-bladed knife shortly after the initial report of the fight. The rapid response from armed units underscores the severity of the threat perceived at the time. Authorities worked quickly to isolate the area and begin tracking the suspect's movements away from the school grounds.

Stakeholder Positions and Student Safety

Gloucestershire Police issued a formal statement confirming that there is no ongoing threat at the school and that pupils are safe within the school grounds. The force explicitly requested that parents do not attend the premises at this time to allow officers to operate without obstruction. This directive was issued to prevent traffic congestion and potential security risks as the manhunt continued.

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St Peter's High School remains under lockdown alongside Willow Primary Academy, as reported by BBC News. The administration of both institutions has prioritized the containment of students indoors while external searches are conducted. School officials are maintaining communication with the police to ensure that the safety of the student body remains the primary focus during this emergency.

The decision to lock down the educational facilities was a precautionary measure given the nature of the weapon involved and the proximity to children. Police emphasized that the situation is being managed by professionals, and families are being advised to wait for further official updates before making travel plans.

Real-World Impact and Scheduled Next Steps

The injured boy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, where he is being cared for his minor injuries. The condition of the student is reported to be stable, which has helped alleviate some immediate concerns regarding the severity of the altercation. Medical staff are attending to the patient while police continue their investigation into the circumstances of the fight.

Authorities have indicated that more information will be provided once they are in a position to do so. This suggests that the investigation is ongoing and that details regarding the suspect's identity or apprehension may be released in due course. The community is awaiting further updates from the police regarding the outcome of the search.

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The incident has had a tangible impact on the local area, with roads likely closed or restricted near Chalford Road. The presence of armed officers and emergency vehicles has disrupted normal traffic flow and school routines. Local residents are being advised to avoid the Tuffley area until the all-clear is given by law enforcement officials.