A tribute ceremony for feminist icon Gloria Steinem features Hillary Clinton, Emma Watson, Cyndi Lauper, and other celebrities at the Park Avenue Armory, focusing on joy and continued advocacy.

New York City is preparing to host a monumental tribute to the legendary feminist icon Gloria Steinem, marking her life and enduring legacy with a special Celebration of Life ceremony scheduled for Wednesday at the prestigious Park Avenue Armory.

This high-profile event is not merely a memorial but a vibrant gathering designed to honor the prolific writer, political activist, and social political activist who has shaped modern feminism for decades. According to exclusive insights, the guest list is an impressive constellation of cultural and political figures who have been influenced by Steinem's work and philosophy. Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is confirmed to participate, underscoring the political weight of the occasion.

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Star-Studded Guest List Celebrates Joy

She will be joined by a diverse array of notable attendees including poet laureate Amanda Gorman, comedian Chelsea Handler, actress Mariska Hargitay, star of the musical Wicked Cynthia Erivo, television personality Marlo Thomas, and pop icon Cyndi Lauper. The atmosphere is expected to be celebratory rather than somber, with invitations explicitly instructing guests to wear attire that makes them feel joyful and comfortable, reflecting Steinem's own philosophy that joy is a vital component of activism and community building.

The program is set to feature a rich tapestry of musical and spoken word performances that highlight the diversity of voices Steinem supported throughout her career. Harry Potter star Emma Watson is anticipated to join a special choir performance, which will also include the acclaimed musical duo the Indigo Girls, comprising Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

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Adding a unique cultural flavor to the event is Fogo Azul, described as a women-led samba reggae drumline marching band, which will perform in front of the audience. The crowd is expected to include prominent civil rights advocates and community leaders such as Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, legal scholar Anita Hill, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, journalist Gayle King, model Karlie Kloss, and labor activist Ai-jen Poo.

Speakers Highlight Justice And Unity

Public interest lawyer and civil rights leader Bryan Stevenson is also slated to deliver a speech, emphasizing the intersection of justice and activism. The gathering aims to create a sense of unity and shared purpose among attendees, bringing together figures from entertainment, politics, law, and arts to celebrate a life dedicated to social change.

Further enhancing the cultural significance of the evening, Sister Sledge member Kathy Sledge, known for her hit song We Are Family, is listed as a participant, alongside singers Leona Naess, Samia Finnerty, Janita, and Jennifer Berezan. The event will also see the presence of key organizational leaders such as Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, and Elizabeth Alexander, President of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Fashion and entertainment giants like Michael Kors, Bette Midler, Meg Ryan, T Bone Burnett, Marisa Tomei, and Rosanna Arquette are among those expected to attend. The physical setting itself holds symbolic importance, as donations to the Gloria's Foundation are being encouraged to support the transformation of Steinem's Upper East Side brownstone into a permanent center for the feminist movement.

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Activist Spirit Drives Legacy Celebration

Amy Richards, a fellow activist who assisted in planning the event, noted that Steinem specifically wanted people to have a good time, encapsulating the spirit of the event with the phrase Steinemite on the invitations. This approach reflects her belief that activism should be accessible, joyful, and inclusive, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire new generations of advocates through both celebration and sustained organizational support.