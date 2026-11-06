Gloria is the one facing a recall, but don’t forget his council enablers

Blame for city dysfunction extends far beyond the mayor.

unpopular Mayor Todd Gloria led by a prominent local Democrat was under way. Progressive attorney Genevieve Jones-Wright, who got 16% of the vote in the mayoral primary won by Gloria in March 2024, was one of five people who took out a legal notice last week in the San Diego Daily Transcript that faulted Gloria for failing to display adequate “competence, leadership, judgment and candor.

” If the group gathers about 123,000 valid signatures — 15% of the city’s total registered voters in the 2024 general election — within 120 days after procedural steps are completed, a special election will be held on whether to remove Gloria from office. On Tuesday night, however, results showed Councilmember Kent Lee had easily been re-elected in District 6, which includes communities from University City to Mira Mesa to Scripps Ranch.

Also read Effort to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria launched

The juxtaposition of these events suggests that incumbents on the all-Democratic City Council are benefiting from the view that Gloria is the primary problem at City Hall. But that gives a break to his enablers that they don’t deserve. Council members, including Lee, have been more inclined of late to take shots at the mayor.

But only one — Raul Campillo, an opponent of both City Hall’s trash fee bait-and-switch and what he correctly warned would become the Balboa Park paid parking fiasco — has real credibility. Not only did Lee support the Gloria-led trash machinations and Balboa Park debacle, he’s been a supporter of Gloria’s push for new and higher taxes and fees.

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And Lee is also one of many members who have been complicit in the Gloria administration’s shameful treatment of City Hall critics, denying them basic information they are entitled to under state laws.in a U-T Opinion commentary a year ago, the city has “a two-tiered ‘caste’ system of information sharing. ” Those who support city development policies find staffers to be cooperative and attentive. But not those who want to get to key details being kept from the public.

In June, writing for U-T Opinion, another local activist, Danna Givot,the city’s refusal to respond to questions about the far-reaching housing policies that Planning Director Heidi Vonblum and others were developing behind closed doors. This is shabby, contemptible governance — and Lee and returning council members Joe LaCava, Sean Elo-Rivera and Stephen Whitburn have abetted it with their silence.council members Martha Abraham, Nicole Crosby and Antonio Martinez be more like Kent Lee or Raul Campillo? We’ll find out soon enough.