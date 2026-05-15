Gloria Hunniford and Kaye Adams Clash Live on Loose Women over Keir Starmer and Labour Party

In a heated exchange, Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford and Kaye Adams debated the balance between stability and change during the pandemic and the actions of the Labour party. Kaye, who had recently faced allegations of misconduct, defended her stance.

Loose Women 's stars Gloria Hunniford and Kaye Adams had a very awkward clash live in the studio during Friday's episode of the ITV show. They discussed the latest news and headlines, with Gloria expressing her opinion on a bit of stability during the pandemic, while Kaye disagreed and emphasized the need for change.

Gloria later clarified that people want change, while Kaye believed people want stability and better lives. The panel also addressed the Labour party, its actions, and the mood of the people





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Loose Women Gloria Hunniford Kaye Adams Keir Starmer Prime Minister Labour Party Change Stability

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