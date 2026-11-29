INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – Following a gloomy end to the Holiday week, the sunshine returned as temperatures rose back above normal into the 50s. Though more changes are on the way to end the weekend and start December TONIGHT: Things remain calm for the night, however clouds will slowly build through the overnight hours.

INDIANAPOLIS – Following a gloomy end to the Holiday week, the sunshine returned as temperatures rose back above normal into the 50s. Though more changes are on the way to end the weekend and start DecemberThings remain calm for the night, however clouds will slowly build through the overnight hours.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s and upper 30s. Skies remain cloudy with the return of rain showers to end the final weekend of December. A few isolated showers will be possible in the morning and will increase in coverage through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for much of the day and will max out near 50 degrees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunshine returns Monday as temperatures dip behind a cold front. Sunshine will linger for the first half of the week as temperatures rebound back above normal into the 50s. Our next system won’t arrive until the end of the week, as the month of December is under way. Clouds will quickly build through the day on Thursday but rain will stay away for the day time hours.