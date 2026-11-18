With year-to-date business up 31 percent, the brand said GT897 acts as a new entry point for customers and a lighter option for existing clients.

— English luxury luggage label Globe-Trotter is adding GT897, a lighter, zip-around case, to its luggage roster. Launching Wednesday, GT897 is a style that combines polycarbonate with the brand’s signature vulcanized fiberboard.

It will be available online and in its London and Paris stores, with prices starting at 995 pounds. The collection replaces the frame and locks of the brand’s traditional cases with a zip-around opening, with familiar design elements like leather details, nickel hardware and exposed rivets remaining intact. According to Vicente Castellano, executive chairman of Globe-Trotter, GT897 is a “significant launch” because it creates a new entry point for customers and a lighter option for existing clients.

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At 4 kilograms, the style is the lightest option Globe-Trotter has ever introduced.

“GT897 was developed from a desire to explore a different expression of Globe-Trotter while remaining true to the design principles that have defined the house since 1897,” Castellano said. The initial colors are black, navy and cream with nickel hardware, along with green and brown. A black and oxblood hybrid colorway is scheduled to follow in February, with additional styles planned for the new year.

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The launch is part of the brand’s efforts to broaden its offer while retaining its established MMOdesign identity. Globe-Trotter makes its luggage andThe company also uses collaborations to reach new audiences. Its partners include Peanuts, James Bond, Etro, David Shrigley, Mandarin Oriental, Elephant Family and Kujten.

“For us, collaborations are a way to reach new audiences while continuing to explore the different ways Globe-Trotter can be expressed,” Castellano said. The new range rides on a substantial upward trajectory. Castellano said year-to-date business has increased 31 percent, with the e-commerce channel leading the momentum up 34 percent year-over-year.

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