GlobalComix Showcases Diverse LGBTQ+ Comics and Manga for Pride Month 2026

GlobalComix has launched a special Pride Month collection highlighting LGBTQ+ creators and stories across comics and manga. The digital platform features curated shelves covering romance, superheroes, horror, memoir, and more, with standout titles including You're My Nicotine, The Last Session, X‑Gender, Supergirl: Being Super, and They Called Us Enemy.

Pride Month is an incredible opportunity to highlight stories that showcase the rich diversity of LGBTQ+ experiences, and this year GlobalComix is placing comics and manga at the forefront.

Throughout June, the digital comics platform is featuring a vast array of LGBTQ+ creators and titles, offering readers an accessible gateway to narratives that span romance, superhero tales, horror, fantasy, science fiction, and intimate memoirs. The initiative moves beyond any single genre to emphasize how queer storytelling has become an integral and vibrant force within contemporary comics.

From raw autobiographical works and poignant coming-of-age dramas to adrenaline-fueled adventures and tender love stories, the GlobalComix Pride Month featured collection embodies the wide spectrum of perspectives that LGBTQ+ creators contribute to the medium. The platform has organized its Pride programming around a series of carefully curated shelves designed to help readers explore specific themes and genres. This structure allows readers to easily find stories aligned with their interests while also discovering new voices.

Dedicated collections cover a range of categories, demonstrating the expanding influence of LGBTQ+ creators across all corners of comics and manga. Rather than compartmentalizing queer stories, these shelves illustrate how LGBTQ+ characters and artists have become a vital presence throughout the industry. Readers can seamlessly transition from action-heavy sagas to deeply personal narratives within the same collection.

By including both major publishers and independent creators, the program also shines a light on the diverse pathways available to queer storytellers today, presenting a comprehensive snapshot of modern LGBTQ+ comics. Among the standout titles highlighted is 'You're My Nicotine' by Claire Seckler, a romance that follows childhood friends Giddings and Bart as their shared passion for music and a joint band project deepens into a more complex emotional bond.

The story thoughtfully examines friendship, attraction, and the nuances of navigating burgeoning feelings. Another featured recommendation is 'The Last Session' by Jasmine Walls, a graphic novel about a group of longtime friends reuniting to complete a tabletop role‑playing campaign before life pulls them apart. As old dynamics shift and tensions arise with the addition of a new player, the narrative blends fantasy gaming with themes of identity, friendship, and inevitable change.

For readers seeking autobiographical storytelling, 'X‑Gender' by Asuka Miyazaki offers a manga‑based chronicle of the author's personal journey of self‑discovery as a non‑binary individual. With candor and insight, Miyazaki reflects on gender identity, relationships, and love, providing representation for experiences often missing from mainstream comics. The collection also includes 'Supergirl: Being Super' by Mariko Tamaki and Joëlle Jones, a graphic novel that reimagines Kara Danvers as a teenager grappling with extraordinary powers alongside everyday adolescent challenges.

This coming‑of‑age story delves into friendship, family, identity, and the uncertainty of growing up. Equally significant is the acclaimed graphic memoir 'They Called Us Enemy' by George Takei, which recounts his childhood confinement in U.S. incarceration camps during World War II, where over 100,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned. Through personal memory and historical context, the memoir confronts civil rights, resilience, and the enduring impact of discrimination. Together, these featured works demonstrate why LGBTQ+ comics continue to resonate with readers.

Whether through romance, autobiography, historical reflection, or superhero narratives, each title provides a unique perspective while contributing to a broader celebration of representation. For Pride Month 2026, GlobalComix's collection functions as both a reading guide and a testament to the creative talent driving queer stories across the comics landscape





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