Global Zero Waste Alliance Launches at COP31 Led by Emine Erdogan

First ladies and UN officials endorse the Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31 in Antalya, urging climate financing and technology transfer to tackle the global waste crisis and reduce emissions.

First ladies from numerous nations and senior representatives from major international institutions have publicly endorsed the newly launched Global Zero Waste Alliance during the High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government. The gathering took place on Friday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey. The initiative, spearheaded by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, has been characterized by attendees as a vital international movement capable of mobilizing collective action against the escalating global waste crisis.

Core Details of the New Alliance Mechanism

The Global Zero Waste Alliance operates as a collaborative framework designed to drive systemic change in how nations manage waste and address environmental degradation. Participants at the Antalya meeting welcomed the alliance and explicitly called for stronger public-private partnerships, sustainable financing models, and increased public participation to advance its strategic goals. The alliance aims to transform the zero waste philosophy from a national policy into a unified global strategy, leveraging the influence of political figures to accelerate adoption across borders.

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By focusing on high-level diplomatic engagement, the alliance seeks to bridge the gap between policy formulation and on-the-ground implementation. The mechanism relies on the coordinated efforts of governments, municipal authorities, and international organizations to share best practices and resources. This approach ensures that waste management is not treated in isolation but is integrated into broader climate action and sustainable development agendas.

Stakeholder Positions and International Support

Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, wife of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, praised Emine Erdogan for transforming the zero waste initiative into an international movement. She stated that Uzbekistan offers its full support for the establishment of the Global Zero Waste Alliance, emphasizing that the effort is rooted in valuing nature's resources, preventing waste generation, and fulfilling responsibilities towards future generations. Mirziyoyeva warned that rising populations and increased consumption are contributing significantly to growing volumes of waste, citing United Nations Environment Programme estimates that global municipal solid waste could reach 3.8 billion tonnes annually by 2050.

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Dr. Zubaida Rahman, wife of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, described Emine Erdogan's leadership in advancing the zero waste agenda as truly inspiring. She noted that the initiative aligns with Bangladesh's vision of a cleaner environment, healthier communities, and a sustainable future. However, she stressed that achieving zero waste requires robust international cooperation, including affordable climate financing, technology transfers, and capacity-building support. Rahman also called for greater youth participation, asserting that young people should be part of finding solutions today, not just tomorrow.

Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of UN-Habitat, congratulated the initiative on becoming a global movement, highlighting the critical importance of supporting municipalities in developing cleaner and more sustainable cities. She explained that UN-Habitat is actively working with local authorities to assess waste management systems and expand services. Rossbach stressed the critical role of women in driving change within communities and households, stating that the new alliance could help bring political leaders and technical experts together, with UN-Habitat ready to contribute to these efforts.

Janja Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outlined the specific challenges facing her country, which generates approximately 90 million tonnes of waste annually. She revealed that less than 4 percent of that waste is recycled or reused, despite Brazil establishing a national solid waste policy in 2010 that prioritizes waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. Silva noted that this policy established shared responsibilities across the production and consumption chain, requiring reverse logistics systems for certain products, including electronics and medicines.

Alexander De Croo, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), welcomed the initiative and thanked Emine Erdogan for placing zero waste and environmental action on the international agenda. He highlighted the direct link between waste and greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, stressing that reducing food waste is crucial to cutting emissions. Sajidha Mohamed, first lady of the Maldives, described environmental sustainability as an existential issue for her nation, whose fragile ecosystems face growing threats from waste, particularly plastic pollution.

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Economic and Environmental Impact Assessment

The economic consequences of inadequate waste management are substantial, as illustrated by Brazil's experience. Janja Lula da Silva warned that inefficient recycling practices are costing Brazil approximately 120 billion annually. This figure highlights the severe economic as well as environmental consequences of failing to implement effective waste reduction strategies. For developing nations, the financial burden of waste mismanagement can divert resources from other critical development areas, making efficient systems a matter of economic stability as much as environmental protection.

On a global scale, the environmental stakes are equally high. The estimate of one billion tonnes of food wasted worldwide each year presents a serious cause for concern, representing both a loss of resources and a significant source of greenhouse gases. Ziroat Mirziyoyeva pointed out that the effects of the climate crisis are becoming increasingly severe in Central Asia, making environmental protection and climate adaptation key priorities of Uzbekistan's national policy. These regional impacts underscore the urgency of the global alliance's mission.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The endorsement by these high-profile figures signals a shift towards more coordinated international action on waste. For citizens and consumers, this may translate into more rigorous waste sorting regulations, improved recycling infrastructure, and greater awareness campaigns driven by municipal partnerships. The emphasis on technology transfers and capacity building suggests that developing nations will receive technical support to upgrade their waste management systems, reducing the disparity in environmental outcomes between developed and developing countries.

Looking ahead, the alliance aims to foster deeper collaboration between governments and technical experts to monitor progress and adjust strategies as needed. The call for sustainable financing indicates that new funding mechanisms may be established to support these initiatives, ensuring that projects are not only launched but also maintained over the long term. As COP31 continues, the Global Zero Waste Alliance is positioned to remain a central topic in discussions on climate resilience and sustainable development, driving tangible changes in policy and practice worldwide.