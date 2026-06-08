Global Wave of Social Media Bans for Minors Intensifies Following Australia's Lead

Countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas are rapidly proposing or enacting restrictions on children's social media access, inspired by Australia's under-16 ban. The measures aim to safeguard youth mental health and curb exposure to harmful content, setting a new standard for digital regulation worldwide.

Governments worldwide are accelerating efforts to restrict children's access to social media, driven by growing concerns over youth mental health and the harmful content minors encounter online.

Australia's pioneering ban on social media for children under 16 has set a global precedent, inspiring similar proposals across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The regulatory wave reflects a shift toward stricter digital safeguards, with many nations contemplating age-based restrictions, mandatory age verification, or outright prohibitions. Tech companies now face mounting pressure to implement robust compliance measures as lawmakers push for enhanced protections.

Australia's law, effective December 10, 2025, bars users under 16 from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, imposing fines up to A$49.5 million for violations. This framework is among the toughest digital safety measures ever adopted. In Canada, a sweeping online-harm bill is being prepared to ban under-16 access unless platforms comply with rigorous safety standards, with provisions allowing compliant services to re-enable minor users.

The legislation also mandates AI threat reporting, content mitigation, and the creation of a digital regulator. Europe is advancing continent-wide restrictions, while Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and Turkey are each crafting or implementing rules ranging from parental consent requirements to outright bans for younger teens. The United Kingdom is focusing on preventing minors from sharing explicit images, proposing device-level detection tools and age verification for adult content.

India's chief economic adviser has labeled platforms 'predatory' and urged age limits, with the state of Goa modeling rules after Australia's approach. China's 'minor mode' already enforces comprehensive device and app restrictions, including screen time limits. In the United States, the Kids Online Safety Act seeks to require platforms to exercise 'reasonable care' in design to protect minors from harm.

The global push underscores a collective response to mounting evidence linking social media use to adolescent anxiety, depression, and exposure to dangerous content, though enforcement challenges and privacy concerns remain central points of debate





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