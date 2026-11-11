Global Temp May Hit New High in 2026 Due to Unprecedented El Niño

Scientists warn that a record‑setting El Niño could push the globe into a new hottest year, with 2026 likely matching 2024 or exceeding it as temperatures rise above 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

Scientists predict that the current El Niño event could raise global temperatures, positioning 2026 as possibly the hottest year on record if the anomaly peaks as forecast.

Record‑Breaking Ocean Heat

The Pacific core of the El Niño may reach up to 4°C above normal, surpassing the 3.4°C excess observed in recent months. Even the 1877 event, which caused large-scale famines, would fall short of this projected heat surge.

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Ocean temperatures in the western tropical Pacific have already exceeded records set in 2015, and the fastest‑growing El Niño on record is pushing toward these unprecedented levels.

Scientific Perspectives and Uncertainty

Daniel Swain of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources warns that the heat released this year could trigger long‑lasting feedbacks, potentially keeping temperatures above the 1.5°C pledge for some time.

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Zeke Hausfather of Stripe and Berkeley Earth notes that models project a 1.52°C rise above preindustrial levels in 2026, with a possible 1.74°C in 2027, the latter almost assured to become the new record.

Kim Wood of the University of Arizona points to El Niño‑induced drought and wildfires that further amplify global warming through additional greenhouse gas emissions.

Implications for Climate Targets and Future Years

The World Meteorological Organization has no guarantee that the 1.5°C threshold will be recaptured after El Niño's heat spike. A stable spike could jeopardise the global effort to limit warming.

Should the Pacific transition to La Niña, the cooling effect could offset some warming, but predictions remain tentative, and the current trajectory still suggests 2026 or 2027 as likely record years.