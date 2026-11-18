Recent widespread disruptions affecting Microsoft, the FAA, Chase, Apple, and the NSA have sparked a surge in AI-generated doomsday videos on social media, though officials deny any connection to a coordinated cyberattack or artificial intelligence threat.

Among the disruptions were a global Microsoft outage, a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration and banking issues centered around Chase. What’s behind the recent tech outages, and are they connected?

Randy Gyllenhaal breaks it down as AI “doomsday” videos flood social media. At the same time, the outages are fueling doomsday-style posts online, with AI-generated videos warning of blackouts and widespread chaos. Federal officials say they don't believe the disruptions are the result of a coordinated attack involving artificial intelligence or a foreign government. But over the past week, outages have occurred almost daily, with some linked to software updates being rolled out by companies.

Also read Global Tech Outages Spark Fears of Coordinated Cyber Attack

Among the disruptions were a global Microsoft outage, a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration, banking issues centered around Chase that affected some transactions involving other banks, and a nationwide system issue that disrupted United Airlines flightsFAA, NSA, Apple outages raise question: Are we in a digital crisis?

"It’s life, when you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen," President Donald Trump said. The latest outage involved Apple, which lost access to some services for part of the day on Tuesday. The National Security Agency also said some of its systems went down. Banks, airlines and other companies affected by the recent disruptions have said they were not the result of cyberattacks.

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But on social media, an AI frenzy is underway, with a flood of AI-generated videos capitalizing on the confusion. Among them are doomsday-style reels and TikTok videos warning of blackouts and urging people to stock up on supplies. A Midwest-based researcher who tracks this kind of activity said AI accounts are quickly churning out videos designed to capitalize on fears surrounding the outages.

"Everybody is like, where did this come from, why are we talking about it, it makes it difficult to disprove, some people are worried about cyber attacks, some people are worried about power outages," said Twin Cities-based researcher Jeremy Carrasco. "It has flooded the information environment online with very sensational versions of this news, that seems to tie everything together even though these are not all connected, there’s no single doomsday, and we’re all still here and nothing major has happened. "