Global Stocks Plunge as Trump Blames Democrats for AI Market Crash

Wall Street and Asian markets tumble as political fear and AI doubts wipe trillions from value. Donald Trump blames voters for the sudden economic downturn following midterm results.

Global equity markets experienced a severe sell-off on Friday as investor anxiety over the future of artificial intelligence investment combined with political volatility following the United States midterm elections. The widespread panic resulted in trillions of dollars being erased from the value of major companies, with the Nasdaq Composite sinking 5.5 percent and the S&P 500 losing approximately $3 trillion in market capitalization.

Trump Links Market Crash to Election Results

President Donald Trump immediately attributed the sharp decline in financial assets to the political outcome, posting on Truth Social that the market suffered one of the worst days in history due to the Democrats winning control of Congress. He wrote that the stock market crashed because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday and added that investors should only blame themselves for the resulting drop in their 401(k) retirement accounts.

Also read U.S. Stocks Plunge as AI Infrastructure Fears Trigger Market Selloff

In a separate message, the President emphasized that the economic downturn was not the fault of Republicans but rather the result of the Democratic victory in the midterm elections. He stated that significant work had been done to achieve record market levels before this setback occurred, suggesting a direct causal link between the political shift and the financial instability.

Tech and AI Sector Suffers Heavy Losses

The core of the sell-off targeted technology firms and artificial intelligence infrastructure providers, with chip manufacturers Nvidia, Broadcom, and Qualcomm seeing their shares drop by 9.3 percent, 10.5 percent, and 9.5 percent respectively. These declines reflect investor fears that a Democratic-controlled Congress will impose regulatory brakes on the rapid expansion of AI-related infrastructure and reduce government purchases of superintelligence technology products.

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International markets followed the US trend closely, with Japan's Nikkei index slumping 6 percent to mark its deepest one-day drop since April 2025. South Korean and Taiwanese indices similarly plunged more than 8 percent after the opening bell before authorities intervened to stem the selling pressure, indicating that the AI trade was already on shaky footing due to concerns about return on investment.

Asian Authorities Step In to Stabilize Markets

Financial regulators in Asia scrambled to soothe nervous investors, with South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il temporarily easing rules on retail investors' leveraged investments. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Finance instructed senior executives at state-owned banks to support the market, which ultimately closed down 4.5 percent after recovering somewhat from its early morning slump.

Corporate giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell nearly 10 percent and 12 percent respectively in South Korea, while TSMC dropped as much as 8.5 percent in Taiwan. The cost of insuring against the default of AI investor SoftBank Group also jumped to its highest level in four years, highlighting the widespread risk aversion gripping the technology sector.

Investors Reassess AI Bubble and Future Growth

Market analysts suggested that the selloff indicates a collapse of the rosy illusions that had previously driven AI stock prices to unsustainable heights. Dong Baozhen, chairman of asset manager Lingtong Shengtai, stated that the US stock market has been the backbone of the global AI bull run and questioned whether other markets can sustain their growth without this US-driven momentum.

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Smaller firms like Neocloud provider CoreWeave slumped 10 percent, with credit default swap spreads widening to record levels due to limited capacity to raise funds amidst higher interest rates. Michael McCarthy, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand at brokerage Moomoo, noted that investors are now factoring in local opposition to data centers and the real costs these facilities impose on communities.