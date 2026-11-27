The United States, China, and Russia are competing to develop nuclear reactors for permanent lunar bases, with NASA targeting a 2030 deployment and Russia aiming for 2036 to overcome the challenges of long lunar nights.

Tonight at 7 p.m.: We're live from Arneson River Theater as we watch the annual Ford Holiday River Parade.by KAYLA GASKINS | The National News DeskCAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures toward NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman after arriving at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 06, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

President Trump will visit the UP. Summit which is part of a multi-day technology expo and air show hosted by NASA showcasing American air and space innovation. More than half a century after Americans first walked on the moon, a new space race is underway. But this time, the goal isn't simply to get there first.

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It's to establish a permanent presence — and nuclear power could make that possible. The United States, China and Russia are competing to develop nuclear reactors capable of powering future lunar bases, marking a new chapter in space exploration. SHENZHEN, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026 in Shenzhen, China.