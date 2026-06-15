Whether you're a lifelong soccer fan or just tuning in for the biggest international matches of the season, the excitement goes far beyond the field—it’s about

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

Whether you're a lifelong soccer fan or just tuning in for the biggest international matches of the season, the excitement goes far beyond the field—it’s about food, family, and shared celebration around the world. General Manager to discuss how Brazilian match-day traditions are shaping the way fans experience the sport in the U.S. this summer.

In Brazil, soccer gatherings are centered around community and food, with churrasco-style dining and vibrant hospitality turning every match into a social event.is bringing that cultural energy to guests through its signature dining experience, seasonal offerings, and new globally inspired beverages like the one she featured here!the iconic Brazilian restaurant that has spent decades bringing that spirit to American dining rooms, is now channeling it directly into the cultural moment of the summer. The restaurant continues to showcase how food and hospitality can connect people through shared traditions, especially during major international sporting moments.

San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight stOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scen





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