Global Skin Cancer Burden Predicted to Worsen

A study has warned that the global burden of skin cancer will continue worsening over the coming decades, with higher rates of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma predicted to cause more years lost to disability and premature death. The analysis shows that the highest rates of melanoma-related years lost are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, while SCC DALY rates are concentrated in Australia, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the US. Meanwhile, BCC DALYs are most common in Australia, North America, and Northern Europe.

Skin cancer cases could surge by 2050, with deadly melanoma becoming an even bigger global killer, a study has warned. The leading cause of skin cancer exposure is ultraviolet rays, especially from the sun and sunbeds.

Researchers found that cases of this disease are rising across the world and that the global burden of skin cancer is worsening. The study predicts that the number of disability-adjusted life years lost to melanoma will rise, with basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma also increasing.

Additionally, the survey shows that the highest rates of melanoma cases are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, with higher rates in men and those aged 70 and over. Experts urge individuals to be aware of the risks and follow sun protection guidelines to prevent skin cancer cases





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skin Cancer Melanoma Global Burden Dalys Melanoma Rates BCC SCC UV Exposure Sun Protection Sunscreen Risk Of Melanoma Symptoms Survey Спf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This celeb-approved French pharmacy staple is finally available to buy in the StatesSKIN RECOVERY EMULSION: Biafine is a water-based, multi-use solution for face and body. It is hypoallergenic, lightweight, non-comedogenic, gentle enough for sensitive skin and suitable for all skin types. DEEPLY NOURISHING: Avocado Oil is an antioxidant and provides an excellent source of enrichment for dry or tired-looking skin.

Read more »

Jessel Taank calls this body oil her 'holy grail': 'Leaves your skin super soft''It's this very light, really fragrant, gorgeous oil that kind of does something that a lot of oils don't. The absorption is really quick, so it leaves your skin super soft — but it doesn't leave that greasy, filmy feeling after. That's my holy grail for moisture after a shower, and it just like smells amazing.

Read more »

Ashley Iaconetti talks 'RHORI,' skin care staples and the 'greatest eyeliner out there''Tarte's Double Take Eyeliner is by far one of the greatest eyeliners out there. You'll see it on 'Housewives.' Whenever I have black in my inner rim, I use this Tarte pencil. It'l stick in your waterline like no other black eyeliner.'

Read more »

Why is colon cancer on the rise in young people? What to know and steps you can takeColon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in people under the age of 50, according to the American Cancer Society.

Read more »