Global shares are dropping during a wide selloff in issues related to artificial intelligence and computer chips.

Global shares dropped in Friday trading as a wide selloff hits issues related to artificial intelligence and computer chips. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.9% in early trading to 8,007.37, while the German DAX lost 1.3% to 25,134.29.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 10,419.52. U.S. shares were set to trade mixed, with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 49,221.00, while S&P 500 futures declined 0.2% to 7,181.25. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed more than 3,000 points, or about 5.1%, to finish at 56,436.65. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6% to 8,592.60.

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South Korea's Kospi shed 5.2% to 4,869.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9% to 22,410.80, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2% to 3,533.79. The AI-related stocks dipping in the region included Advantest Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. in Tokyo, as well as Samsung Electronics Co. in South Korea and Tencent in China. Worries that the AI boom may be over have been hanging over global markets for some time, despite the strong debut Thursday of Anthropic's stock on Wall Street.

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Anthropic’s IPO appeared to demonstrate that faith remained among investors in the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost following sharp recent drops for AI-related stocks on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.59% to $83.70 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.09% to $92.06 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 159.08 Japanese yen from 159.60 yen. The euro cost $1.0979, inching up from $1.0973. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama