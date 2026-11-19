IOSCO says quantum computers could break today’s cryptography and that moving blockchains to quantum-resistant security will be especially hard.

a 63-page report on Thursday warning that quantum computing is a “significant medium to long-term cybersecurity challenge” for financial markets, and that moving blockchains to quantum-resistant cryptography may be especially hard.

IOSCO said no practical quantum computer capable of compromising widely used cryptography exists today.

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“The scale and duration of the transition mean the financial sector should start preparing today,” said Jean-Paul Servais, chair of the IOSCO board, in the release. TheThe group found that preparedness across the financial sector remains at an early stage. Most firms are still raising awareness, setting up governance and taking inventory of the cryptography they use, while migration testing and rollout are limited.

Firms cited reliance on third parties, interoperability, limited expertise and unclear timelines as common obstacles.hard forks and coordinated action across thousands of independent validators and node operators, and decentralized networks have no way to force a fast upgrade. The report said that could make any migration “slow and fragmented. ” The report also flagged the cost of the new cryptography.

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It said signatures from ML-DSA-44, a post-quantum standard from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, run about 2,420 bytes, roughly 35 to 40 times larger than the 64-byte signatures common today. That could strain throughput, storage and fees. IOSCO cited testing on Solana’s quantum-resistant testnet that showed throughput falling by about 90%.

On exposed coins, the report said a capable attacker could derive private keys from public keys that are already visible on a network, and that uneven migration could leave those assets vulnerable. It singled out dormant or abandoned assets tied to exposed keys, which may be hard to move if the holders cannot be identified or cannot act. Timing remains uncertain.

IOSCO said conservative estimates put computers capable of breaking today’s cryptography in the 2030–2035 window, but several industry participants argued firms should prepare for the possibility that such machines emerge, potentially sped up by artificial intelligence. The report also warned of “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, in which data collected today is unlocked later. The report stopped short of setting rules.

It urged firms to start migrating to post-quantum cryptography and to build “crypto-agility,” the ability to swap out cryptography without a major redesign. It also told securities regulators to watch for “quantum washing,” where companies overstate what their quantum products can do, and said IOSCO will keep quantum as a priority in 2027.in May that about 6.93 million BTC, or 34.6% of the supply, sat in outputs with exposed public keys, including old pay-to-public-key coins from Bitcoin’s early years and addresses that have been reused.

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He alsoin Bitcoin Magazine in September that the debate is about how to minimize property-rights failures, not simply whether to freeze vulnerable coins. , a draft that would phase out legacy signatures, though he has said the next steps for now do not include it. BIP 360 does not protect coins whose keys are already exposed.

Lopp made the same point about urgency in that essay: “Waiting until a quantum attacker is visible will leave us with the worst set of possible choices. ”Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.