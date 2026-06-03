Global Roundup: Iraq Militias Disarm, ICE Medical Neglect, Pope's Tennis, and Sagrada Familia Ahead of Papal Visit

This comprehensive news summary covers major stories from Iraq to the US, including Iran-backed militias surrendering weapons, ICE detainee health crises, Pope Leo XIV's personal habits, Peabo Bryson's death, scientific misconduct, viral identity trends, a drunken raccoon incident, flight anxiety tips, a rare White House photo, climate research funding cuts, a pancreatic cancer drug trial, a medical school proposal in Hawaii, Japanese robotics achievements, Ayesha Curry's cooking hack, childbirth dangers in conflict zones, and the Sagrada Familia's timeless beauty before the Pope's visit.

A diverse array of global and cultural stories has emerged, spanning politics, health, entertainment, science, and oddities. In Iraq, powerful Iran-backed militias have announced they will begin handing over their weapons to authorities, a significant development that could reshape the nation's security landscape.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a disturbing pattern of medical neglect within ICE detention facilities has been documented, with detainees reporting conditions ranging from festering infections to untreated cancer, raising serious humanitarian concerns. Pope Leo XIV, known for his personal devotion to sports, maintains a rigorous tennis routine as part of his Augustinian spiritual practice, blending physical activity with faith.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Peabo Bryson, the celebrated singer famous for his romantic duets in Disney's "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast," who passed away at age 75. In a bizarre scientific incident, two researchers have been charged with attempting to bring deactivated mpox virus into the US and subsequently lying to federal authorities, highlighting biosecurity lapses.

A viral social media phenomenon in Argentina sees a surge of young people identifying with animal personas, a trend blending identity and digital culture. In Virginia, a raccoon apparently intoxicated after consuming alcohol from a liquor store embarked on a destructive rampage before passing out on a bathroom floor, a peculiar wildlife encounter. Aviation anxiety is a growing concern; experts offer strategies to manage in-flight nervousness as travel rebounds.

A rare photographic perspective captured President Trump and the first lady awaiting British royalty at the White House, offering an unconventional view of a diplomatic moment. Environmental research faces a setback: a key ocean observatory critical for climate monitoring will cease operations due to funding cuts under the Trump administration, risking the loss of irreplaceable data. Medical science sees potential breakthrough with an experimental pill showing promise for deadly pancreatic cancer, offering new hope for patients.

A controversial proposal suggests medical school graduates could trade five years of service in rural Hawaiʻi for free tuition, aiming to address doctor shortages in underserved areas. In robotics, Japanese developers are pushing boundaries with humanoids capable of intricate tasks like dancing and threading needles, seeking to surpass Chinese advancements. Culinary innovation comes from Ayesha Curry, whose foolproof cast-iron 'fruit cake' recipe simplifies dessert preparation for busy schedules.

In parts of Africa, conflict has made childbirth perilous, with the phrase "Di a luz en la calle" (Give birth in the street) reflecting the dangers faced by expectant mothers. Finally, iconic architecture takes center stage as Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, is captured in a series of photographs ahead of Pope Leo XIV's June visit; the basilica, still unfinished over a century after Gaudí's death, continues to rise with its cream-colored towers and stunning stained-glass interiors, attracting millions who "lift up their eyes" in awe





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iraq Militias ICE Detainees Medical Neglect Pope Leo XIV Tennis Peabo Bryson Disney Mpox Virus Scientists Charged Argentina Viral Trend Animal Identification Raccoon Drunken Rampage Flight Anxiety White House Photo Trump British Royals Ocean Observatory Climate Research Funding Cuts Pancreatic Cancer Experimental Pill Rural Hawaii Medical School Japanese Robotics Humanoids Ayesha Curry Fruit Cake Africa Childbirth Conflict Zones Sagrada Familia Gaudí Barcelona Pope Visit

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