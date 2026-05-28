Global Roundup: France Repeals Historic Racist Laws, Temu Fined, and Mahomes Advances Recovery

A collection of significant global news includes France's repeal of the colonial Black Code, a major fine for Temu, and Patrick Mahomes' progress in his knee injury comeback.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the 1805 Black Code , a notorious set of laws that established racial discrimination in French colonies, a move accompanied by emotional tributes and historical reflections.

Meanwhile, a former CIA official faces charges for stealing millions in gold bars from the federal government. In sports news, tennis player Davidovich Fokina was stunned when his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during the French Open. The music world sees Milli Vanilli and Morris Day withdrawing from performances at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC shows. Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has been hit with a $232 million fine for selling unsafe toys and electronics.

A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The fate of a beloved dog statue, Nipper, on a New York warehouse is uncertain. Research continues to show the broad benefits of moving to music for aging populations. A unique photographic technique using a low angle and fast lens shaped an iconic image of tennis star Jannik Sinner.

Health experts warn that being a night owl may negatively affect heart health but suggest corrective measures. As demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs surges, healthy habits remain essential. Japanese robotics developers are pushing boundaries with humanoids capable of dancing and threading needles to outpace Chinese competitors. The Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha are explored for their profound significance to Muslims worldwide.

Reports indicate the Trump administration has asked prosecutors not to proceed against the president of Venezuela. US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative deal to extend a ceasefire and launch nuclear talks. In NFL news, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues his rehabilitation from a left knee injury, participating in voluntary workouts with a brace, aiming for a Week 1 return.

His coach Andy Reid addressed the media during organized team activities, and receivers Xavier Loyd and Cyrus Allen were seen in drills. Mahomes, who suffered torn ACL and LCL five months ago, remains not fully cleared by doctors but values being back on the field with teammates





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France Black Code Temu Fine Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Hajj Eid Al-Adha Robotics Health Night Owl GLP-1 Tennis Davidovich Fokina Milli Vanilli Morris Day Trump Freedom 250 Argentina Animal Identification Nipper Statue New York Music Benefits Jannik Sinner Photo US Iran Nuclear Talks Ceasefire Venezuela CIA Gold Bars Theft

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