Global Real-Time Monitoring System Aims to Save Coral Reefs

A collaborative project led by the University of South Australia is developing a global real-time monitoring system to track the health of coral reefs and predict future bleaching events. The system will integrate data from various sources, including underwater videos, satellite images, and sensor readings, to provide a comprehensive view of reef health.

Researchers are designing a global real-time monitoring system to help save the world's coral reefs from further decline, primarily due to bleaching caused by global warming . Coral reefs worldwide are dying at an alarming rate, with 75% of reefs experiencing bleaching-level heat stress in the past two years.

The World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef (GBR), considered the jewel in the crown of coral reefs worldwide and one of Australia's most significant ecological and tourism assets, has been decimated by severe bleaching events since 2016, exacerbated by ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks and coastal development. A collaborative project led by the University of South Australia (UniSA), with input from Queensland and Victorian researchers, is integrating remote sensing technologies with machine learning, artificial intelligence and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to monitor and hopefully stall the damage to the world's most fragile marine ecosystems. A multimodal platform will distil all research data relating to coral reefs, including underwater videos and photographs, satellite images, text files and time-sensor readings, onto a central dashboard for real-time global monitoring. UniSA data analyst and lead researcher Dr Abdullahi Chowdhury says that a single centralised model will integrate all factors affecting coral reefs and provide environmental scientists with real-time predictions. 'At the moment we have separate models that analyse substantial data on reef health -- including bleaching levels, disease incidence, juvenile coral density and reef fish abundance -- but these data sets are not integrated, and they exist in silos,' Dr Chowdhury says. 'Consequently, it is challenging to see the 'big picture' of reef health or to conduct large scale, real-time analyses.' The researchers say an integrated system will track bleaching severity and trends over time; monitor crown-of-thorns starfish populations and predation risks; detect disease outbreaks and juvenile coral levels; and assess reef fish abundance, diversity, length, and biomass. 'By centralising all this data in real time, we can generate predictive models that will help conservation efforts, enabling earlier intervention,' according to Central Queensland University PhD candidate Musfera Jahan, a GIS data expert. 'Our coral reefs are dying very fast due to climate change -- not just in Australia but across the world -- so we need to take serious action pretty quickly,' Ms Jahan says. Coral reefs are often referred to as the'rainforests of the sea.' They make up just 1% of the world's ocean area but they host 25% of all marine life. The technology will bring together datasets from organisations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), the Hawaii Undersea Research Laboratory (HURL) and Australia's CSIRO. 'The future of coral reef conservation lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration. This research provides a roadmap for harnessing these technologies to ensure the survival of coral reefs for generations to come,' the researchers say





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment Coral Reefs Bleaching Global Warming Monitoring System Conservation Technology Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astronomers observe real-time formation of black hole jets for the first timeIn 2018, a galaxy about 270 million light-years away from Earth exhibited a major increase in activity. It quieted down again by 2020 -- only to dramatically increase its output again in 2023.

Read more »

Global Disease Outbreak Warning System Possible With Minimal Wastewater MonitoringA global early-warning system for disease outbreaks and future pandemics could be achieved by minimally monitoring wastewater from a fraction of international flight arrivals at just 20 strategically placed airports worldwide. Researchers developed a model to analyze how airport wastewater surveillance networks could detect emerging viral variants. Their findings showed that 20 sentinel airports could detect outbreaks nearly as efficiently as a network involving thousands of airports, at a significantly lower cost.

Read more »

The NFL's Global Expansion: From First International Game to Global Fan FrenzyThis article explores the NFL's journey from its first international game in 2005 to its current status as a global phenomenon. It highlights key milestones, initiatives, and player popularity driving international fan engagement and search trends.

Read more »

Global HER Act Aims to Repeal Global Gag Rule, Ensuring Access to Reproductive Healthcare WorldwideRep. Lois Frankel's Global HER Act seeks to permanently repeal the global gag rule, which restricts funding for international healthcare providers that offer or discuss abortion services. The act would allow eligible foreign NGOs operating U.S.-supported health programs abroad to use their own non-U.S. funds to provide health services, ensuring women and girls have access to reproductive healthcare regardless of their location.

Read more »

The Real Threat Of AI: WEF Global Risks Report 2025The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2025 highlights the dual nature of technological acceleration—offering profound opportunities and unprecedented risks.

Read more »

Global Trust at All-Time Low: Edelman Survey Reveals Widening DivideThe 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer paints a stark picture of declining trust in institutions and rising social anxieties. The survey highlights a record-high 70% of respondents believing that leaders in government, business, and journalism are deliberately misleading them.

Read more »