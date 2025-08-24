Global Postal Services Halt Shipments to US Amid De Minimus Tariff Changes

Major postal services worldwide are temporarily suspending shipments to the United States due to the Trump administration's elimination of the de minimus tariff exemption. This move will force consumers and businesses to pay duties on packages valued under $800, leading to logistical challenges and uncertainty for international shipping.

Postal services worldwide are bracing for disruption as the Trump administration's elimination of the de minimus tariff exemption takes effect on August 29th. This exemption previously allowed international carriers to ship goods valued under $800 to the U.S. without paying duties. Now, shipments exceeding this threshold will be subject to customs duties, triggering a series of concerns and temporary suspensions.

DHL, Europe's largest shipping provider, has announced that it will no longer accept parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the U.S. effective immediately. They cite the need for new processes required by U.S. authorities, which differ from previous regulations, as the reason for this temporary halt. DHL highlights key unresolved questions regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected, what additional data will be needed, and how data transmission to U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be handled.Postal services in several European countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Austria, France, and Belgium, have also stated their intention to temporarily pause shipments to the U.S. until clarity on the new rules is established. The U.K.’s Royal Mail has taken similar action, halting shipments temporarily as it adapts its services to meet the new requirements. Furthermore, Asian countries like Singapore and Thailand have expressed their willingness to hold off on shipments until more information is available regarding the new regulations. The impact of this policy change is not confined to Europe and Asia. Australia Post has also reported pausing transit on a handful of packages from other countries destined for the U.S.The White House justified its decision to eliminate this exemption, claiming that many shippers, particularly those based in China, exploit it to conceal illicit substances, including synthetic opioids, in low-value packages. They cite a significant increase in de minimus shipments entering the U.S. from 134 million in 2015 to 1.34 billion in 2024, suggesting this loophole is being abused. The administration argues that this measure aims to curb the flow of narcotics into the country. The de minimus exemption policy change has had a significant impact on various e-commerce businesses, including fast fashion companies like Shein and Temu, that rely heavily on direct-to-consumer shipping. The suspension of shipments raises concerns about potential delays, increased costs, and disruptions to global supply chains





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