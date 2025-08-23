Global Postal Services Halt Low-Value Shipments Amid US Tariff Changes

Major postal services around the world are suspending low-value shipments to the US in response to President Trump's decision to eliminate the de minimis exemption, a policy that previously allowed packages worth less than $800 to enter the US tariff-free. This change has created uncertainty and logistical challenges, forcing postal providers to temporarily halt shipments.

Postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy have abruptly halted shipments of low-value goods, citing the recent changes to U.S. import regulations. France and Austria will follow suit on Monday, and the United Kingdom is expected to suspend these shipments on Tuesday. India has also announced a temporary suspension of most cheap postal deliveries starting Monday.

These actions stem from President Donald Trump's decision in late July to revoke the de minimis exemption, a policy that previously allowed packages valued below $800 to enter the U.S. tariff-free. This exemption historically enabled foreign companies to ship inexpensive products to the U.S. without incurring customs duties. Trump's order, set to take effect on August 29th, has created significant uncertainty and logistical challenges for global postal services.Numerous postal companies have expressed concerns about the short timeframe provided for them to adapt to the new regulations and ensure the smooth flow of goods across borders. They are particularly concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the processes for collecting customs duties, the required data submission, and the mechanisms for transmitting data to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a joint statement, postal service providers emphasized that despite ongoing discussions with U.S. customs authorities, no concrete timeline has been given for implementing these crucial updates. They also stated that they lack the necessary time to re-organize their operations and implement the required computer system modifications to comply with these new rules.The practical implications of these changes are already being felt. The immediate suspension of low-value shipments by various postal services underscores the severity of the situation. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. import regulations poses a significant threat to global e-commerce, potentially disrupting supply chains and increasing costs for both businesses and consumers. As the August 29th deadline approaches, businesses and policymakers worldwide are closely monitoring the situation, urging for greater clarity and collaboration to mitigate the potential disruptions caused by these new regulations





