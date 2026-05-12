Global Petrochemical Squeeze Squeezes Potato Chips in Japan

The global petrochemical squeeze, driven by the Iran war and soaring oil prices, is causing disruptions across various industries, including food and packaging. In Japan, snack giant Calbee is switching some colored snack packaging to black and white due to naphtha shortages, a key ingredient in printing ink and plastics.

First, fuel prices surged. Now, even potato chips aren't safe from the global petrochemical squeeze . In Japan , snack giant Calbee - known for its popular potato chips - is switching some colored snack packaging to black and white after oil shortages linked to the Iran war squeezed global ink supplies, local media reported.

The culprit is naphtha, an oil-derived chemical used to make solvents and resins for printing ink. Naphtha is also a key ingredient in plastics, packaging material, and adhesives. Prices for the material have surged amid the conflict in Iran. Calbee did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Japan relies heavily on imported naphtha, making it especially vulnerable to supply disruptions. In recent weeks, companies including toilet maker Toto and Panasonic have warned of delivery disruptions and price hikes tied to naphtha-based materials. In the food industry, Calbee is not the only company facing naphtha-related pressure.

Earlier this month, Itoham Yonekyu - a Japanese maker of processed meat and precooked food - said it is planning to reduce the number of colors used in product packaging to cut costs. Japanese officials have tried to calm fears of a broader shortage. On Tuesday, Kei Sato, the country's deputy chief cabinet secretary, said there are no immediate problems with Japan's naphtha supply.

He added that while 40% of the country's naphtha supply comes from the Middle East, an equal amount is produced domestically





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Global Petrochemical Squeeze Iran War Soaring Oil Prices Naphtha Shortages Printing Ink Plastics Food Industry Japan Calbee Itoham Yonekyu

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