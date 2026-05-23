Global News Updates

Coverage of notable news events from around the globe, including a dismissal of criminal charges against a misidentified defendant, opposing viewpoints on Trump's administration, and the launch of a space mission to test a new spaceship

Congo curtails funeral wakes in Ebola outbreak as WHO upgrades risk assessment; Judge dismisses criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported; Pushed to the limit, Republicans show rare defiance to Trump's demands; Matthew Perry's family trusted his assistant to help keep him sober.

He instead helped him overdose; Trump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts, who warn it could undermine trust in tax system; SpaceX launches its biggest, most beefed-up Starship yet on a test flight; A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera; How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa; A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests; Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

; FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market; Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it; What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo; One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone; A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world; Miles de cubanos muestran su apoyo a Raúl Castro luego de acusaciones de EEUUNATO allies bewildered by Trump's about-face on US troop moves in Europ





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