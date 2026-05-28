Global News Roundup: France Repeals Black Code, Ex-CIA Charged, and Temu Fined

A comprehensive summary of international and domestic news including France's repeal of a historic discriminatory law, a former CIA official's theft charges, Iran's nuclear talks extension, Temu's massive fine, and other significant developments.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code , a move marked by emotional scenes and historical reflection within the chamber. In the United States, an ex-CIA official faces charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal government.

Meanwhile, Iran negotiators have agreed to extend a ceasefire and commence nuclear talks, pending signoff from former President Trump, according to a U.S. official. Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina expressed astonishment after his coach abruptly resigned and flew to Miami during the French Open. Entertainers from Milli Vanilli and Morris Day have declared they will not perform at the Freedom 250's Washington, D.C. , shows due to the event's association with Trump.

Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has been hit with a substantial $232 million fine over the sale of unsafe toys and electronics. In a curious maritime incident, a red fox stowed away on a cargo ship, completing a journey from England to the United States. Workplace trends are also making headlines, as some employees listen to music tuned to 432 hertz, a frequency some claim offers calming effects, though scientific consensus is lacking.

Photography techniques are being analyzed, notably how a low angle and fast lens contributed to the iconic image of tennis star Jannik Sinner. The World in Pictures segment showcases global visual stories. Environmental concerns are rising as Brazil announces a $75 million investment in a highway through the Amazon, a project expected to accelerate deforestation. In medical news, an experimental hepatitis B drug shows promise of a 'functional cure' for certain patients.

At the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, staff were reportedly blindsided by a decision permitting more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the market. Tech advice cautions against using rice to dry wet smartphones, offering more effective methods instead. Gardening myths are being debunked, addressing common hacks and quick fixes. The Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha are examined, highlighting their profound significance for Muslims worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a columnist who accused Trump of abuse. In the United Kingdom, the mysterious Cerne Abbas giant, a 180-foot chalk figure etched on a hillside in Dorset, continues to puzzle researchers; the National Trust suggests it may date to the late Saxon period, between 700 and 1100 AD.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that a network of tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers is increasingly targeting adopted children, who represent an estimated 25 to 40 percent of residents in such facilities. In West Virginia, President Trump's pledge to lower electricity bills has not materialized, with utility costs now often exceeding rents and mortgages, partly due to the state's reliance on coal-fired power plants.

A review by The Associated Press found that at least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including physical and sexual abuse, corruption, and other abuses of authority





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Black Code CIA Iran Nuclear Talks Temu Brazil Amazon Hepatitis B FDA E-Cigarettes Hajj Eid Al-Adha Cerne Abbas Boarding Schools Adopted Children West Virginia Electricity Bills ICE Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island 2024 Cast: Fans Spot Uncanny Resemblance to Past Contestants in New 'Temu Clone' IslandersAs Love Island returns for its 13th series, social media users have pointed out striking similarities between the new cast and previous contestants, dubbing them 'Temu clones'. A detailed comparison reveals doppelgängers spanning multiple seasons, with physical appearance, names, and even relationship strategies echoing past Islanders.

Read more »

Chinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over illegal productsEuropean Union regulators have fined Chinese online retailer Temu for failing to protect consumers from illegal products.

Read more »

Global Roundup: France Repeals Historic Racist Laws, Temu Fined, and Mahomes Advances RecoveryA collection of significant global news includes France's repeal of the colonial Black Code, a major fine for Temu, and Patrick Mahomes' progress in his knee injury comeback.

Read more »

France Repeals Slavery-Era Black Code; Global News RoundupFrance's parliament repeals the Black Code; a former CIA official charged with gold theft; Temu fined $232M; Knicks win Eastern Conference; and more global headlines.

Read more »