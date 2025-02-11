Global News Roundup: Climate Change Deadlines, WHO Plea, Measles Outbreak, and More

This news roundup covers a range of global events, including missed deadlines for climate change plans, a plea from the WHO chief for countries to pressure the US to reconsider its withdrawal, a measles outbreak in a Texas county, and more.

Most nations have missed a deadline to submit plans to fight climate change , the UN warned. Countries were meant to deliver their strategies to the UN by the end of last year, outlining how they would reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The UN said countries had until the end of March to submit their plans but admitted that many had yet to do so.

The UN climate chief, Patricia Espinosa, urged countries to use the extra time wisely and to develop ambitious plans that will help keep global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the Paris Agreement. The deadline for plans was originally set in 2015.Meanwhile, the WHO chief has called on countries to pressure the US to reconsider its withdrawal from the World Health Organization. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the plea during a virtual press conference, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in tackling health threats. The US, under the Trump administration, formally announced its withdrawal from the WHO in 2020, citing concerns about the organization's management and its focus on China. The Biden administration has since reversed this decision and rejoined the WHO.There have been fifteen reported cases of measles in a small West Texas county with a high rate of vaccine exemptions. The outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in communities with low vaccination rates. The county health department has urged residents to get vaccinated and to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Similarly, in the realm of health insurance, individuals are facing the challenge of navigating fresh health insurance deductibles in the new year. Rising healthcare costs and deductibles can pose a significant financial burden for many people. JD Vance, a controversial Republican senator, has criticized what he perceives as excessive regulation of artificial intelligence at a Paris summit, directly challenging European efforts to regulate the rapidly developing field. Vance argued that overregulation could stifle innovation and hinder the growth of the AI industry. The Vatican has issued a strong rebuke against the Trump administration's policies on migrant deportations, warning that such actions will ultimately 'end badly.' Pope Francis, speaking during an audience with migrants, condemned the treatment of asylum seekers and expressed his concern over the rising tide of nationalism and xenophobia. In sports news, the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll has been released, showcasing the top teams in the nation. In other international news, the AP is reporting on the experiences of Haitian migrants who allege abuses while being deported from the Dominican Republic. The Dominican Republic has recently intensified its deportation efforts, drawing criticism from human rights groups. The AP is providing in-depth coverage of this developing story. Meanwhile, in economic news, former President Trump has announced that he has directed the US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing the rising cost of production. The decision has sparked debate over the future of the penny and its economic impact. The US Mint is currently reviewing the feasibility of discontinuing the penny





