Global News Brief

Latest news and updates from around the world, covering a range of topics including artificial intelligence, military strikes, sports records, music legends, social phenomena, and more.

The Pope has called for robust regulation of artificial intelligence in his latest manifesto, envisioning a future where humans and machines coexist. This comes amid growing concerns about the impact of AI on society.

Meanwhile, the US military claims to have carried out strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites, citing self-defense as the reason. In other news, Kerley set a new world record at Enhanced Games, clocking in at 9.97, while Kristian Gkolomeev received a $1 million bonus for his swimming mark. Jazz legend Sonny Rollins has passed away at the age of 95. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has seen young people identifying themselves as animals, sparking debate.

A beloved dog statue in New York is in danger of being removed due to vandalism. State laws can hinder research into ancestors' psychiatric records. A new photo of Jannik Sinner was taken using a low angle and fast lens. Europe is experiencing record heat, leading to deaths at amateur sports events.

The future of artificial intelligence is being explored through dueling documentaries. Grilling mistakes can be fixed by following certain tips. The Pope has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery. A potential deal to end the Iran war is in the works, but details are scarce.

Rescue efforts are underway in Laos to free seven trapped people in a cave. The operation has entered its seventh day, with rescuers encountering difficult terrain and weather conditions





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