A comprehensive collection of recent global news, categorized topic-wise

Congo curtails funeral wakes in Ebola outbreak as WHO upgrades risk assessment; Judge dismisses criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported; Pushed to the limit, Republicans show rare defiance to Trump's demands; NASCAR's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals; ’It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base, who helped bring hip-hop mainstream, dies at 59; AP Entertainment Wire; Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut Shein to buy eco-friendly Everlane in an unlikely fit; Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge; How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa; A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests; Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? ; FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market; Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it; What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo; President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

; A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world; Miles de cubanos muestran su apoyo a Raúl Castro luego de acusaciones de EEU





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