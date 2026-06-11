Global Migration Triples in Two Decades, UK's Net Migration Hits Record High

A study reveals that total global migration has nearly tripled in the two decades since 2000, with around 35 million people now relocating every year. The rise in migration is now outpacing population growth, showing that the world is becoming more mobile on average.

Total global migration has nearly tripled in the two decades since 2000, a study has revealed. Using deep learning , researchers discovered that around 35 million people now relocate to a new country every year.

That is up from approximately 15 million total yearly migrants in 1990 and just 13 million in 2000. Critically, the researchers say that the rise in migration is now outpacing population growth, showing that the world is becoming more mobile on average. While net global migration had peaks and falls in the 1990s, the total number of people moving countries has been on a steady rise since the 2000s.

The only exceptions were brief dips during the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID–19 pandemic, which brought global mobility screeching to a halt. According to this new study, net migration to the UK in 1990 stood at 65,793, with 320,966 people arriving and 255,173 leaving. By 2023, this number was over 10 times higher, with new arrivals adding 679,821 people to the British population. In 2023, net migration added 679,821 people to the British population.

That is 10 times higher than it was in 1990, according to a new study. All around the world, this means that more people are moving to seek economic opportunities or flee danger than experts and policy–makers previously anticipated. You can explore all the changes in global migration using this interactive tool developed by the researchers. By far the biggest destination for migrants around the world is the Middle East, with people chiefly arriving from South Asia and the Philippines.

Between 1990 and 2023, the world population has become more mobile as migration outpaces population growth. Europe is the region with the highest rate of 'intra–regional' migration, meaning that people tend to move from one European country to another. The UK has seen a steady increase in net migration since the 1990s, continuing through the 2000s and only slowing during the pandemic. In 2000, net migration stood at 135,257, with 343,681 people arriving from abroad and 208,424 emigrating.

Net migration continued to climb after the pandemic before reaching its absolute peak in 2023





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