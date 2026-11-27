European and Asian stock markets gained ground early Friday, with China's Shanghai Composite jumping after state support signals. U.S. futures pointed higher, oil prices rose, and the dollar edged up against the yen.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 8,132.84, while the German DAX rose 0.7% to 25,400.94. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.7% to 10,679.11.

U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 1.2% at 50,807.00. S&P 500 futures added 1.8% to 7,323.50. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1% to finish at 58,711.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,833.60.

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South Korea's Kospi surged 4.3% to 4,915.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 2.1% to 22,694.77, while the Shanghai Composite rose 3.7% to 3,606.49. The surge in the Shanghai Composite index came after Chinese authorities signaled stronger support for the stock market. Officials see the stock market as “vital to the overall landscape of economic development,” China’s official Xinhua News Agency said after a meeting by the State Council, the country’s cabinet.