Global Markets React to Energy Tensions as Japan's Nikkei Slides Slightly

Tokyo traders watch a modest decline in the Nikkei while European indices rise and oil prices hover above pre‑war levels, highlighting the impact of Middle East tensions on global equities, energy and currencies.

On Tuesday June 2 2026 the trading floor of a major securities firm in Tokyo was alive with activity as dozens of business people paused in front of a glowing electronic board that displayed the latest level of Japan's Nikkei 225 index.

The scene, captured in a series of photographs, showed traders, analysts and observers gathering in small groups, pointing at the screen and exchanging comments about the market's direction. The board indicated that the benchmark index had slipped by three tenths of a percent to close at sixty six thousand seven hundred thirty four point two four, a modest decline that reflected broader regional pressures affecting equity markets across Asia and Europe.

The atmosphere was one of cautious optimism tempered by concerns over energy supply disruptions and lingering inflationary forces that continue to shape investor sentiment. Across the Pacific and the Atlantic, other major indices moved in mixed directions.

In Europe the French CAC forty jumped close to one percent in early trading to a level of eight thousand two hundred twenty three point seven one, while the German DAX rose by eleven tenths of a percent to twenty five thousand two hundred seventy five point five seven. The British FTSE one hundred added three tenths of a percent to a reading of ten thousand three hundred seventy two point three nine.

In the United States futures indicated a slight drift lower, with Dow futures down three tenths of a percent at fifty one thousand four points, and S and P five hundred futures slipping one tenth of a percent to seven thousand six hundred five point seven five. Asian markets showed a blend of modest gains and small losses: South Korea's Kospi edged up two tenths of a percent to eight thousand eight hundred one point four nine, while Australia's S and P ASX two hundred fell less than a tenth of a percent to eight thousand seven hundred twenty four point four zero.

Energy markets remained a dominant theme in the trading day. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell by one point two five dollars to ninety point nine one dollars per barrel, and Brent crude slipped by one point four nine dollars to ninety three point four nine dollars per barrel.

Although these prices are still well above the roughly seventy dollar level recorded before the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, they continue to be driven by uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts note that the ability of the United States and Iran to reach an agreement that would reopen the crucial shipping lane could ease upward pressure on global oil prices and help contain inflation.

Japan, which imports almost all of its oil, has so far mitigated the impact on gasoline, diesel and jet fuel by drawing on strategic reserves, but refiners across Asia and Europe have already begun to cut runs aggressively. Stephen Innes, an energy analyst, warned that the squeeze is spreading from crude inventories into the fuels that power economies, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, LPG and naphtha.

In the currency market the U.S. dollar strengthened slightly against the Japanese yen, moving to one hundred fifty nine point seven three yen from one hundred fifty nine point six six yen. The euro rose modestly to one point one six four eight dollars from one point one six three one dollars.

These movements reflect the interconnected nature of global markets where equity, energy and foreign exchange trends influence each other in a complex dance of supply, demand and geopolitical risk





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