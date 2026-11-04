Global Markets Rally as Democrats Win US Midterms

European shares hit two-month highs and US bond yields fall after Democrats take Congress, easing fears of aggressive AI regulation.

Global financial markets staged a broad recovery on Wednesday after US Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. This political shift, which delivered a significant setback to President Donald Trump, initially triggered concerns that the rapid growth of the artificial intelligence sector might face increased regulatory hurdles. However, investor sentiment soon improved as the scope of the Democratic victory was fully understood.

European Shares Hit Two Month Highs

By the time the bulk of the midterm election results had filtered through during the European trading day, equity markets had turned firmly higher. The MSCI All-World index rose by 0.3 percent, signaling a broad-based recovery across global markets. Europe's STOXX 600 index outperformed significantly, jumping 1.4 percent to reach its highest level in two months. This sector, which has historically acted as a hedge against risks associated with the dominant US tech giants, benefited directly from the change in political power in Washington.

US stock futures also reversed their earlier course, rallying by approximately 1 percent after having fallen by as much as 2 percent in overnight trading. The market reaction highlighted a clear distinction between the broader market and the specific AI-dependent stocks. While the wider indices gained ground, certain AI-focused equities faced pressure, reflecting investor caution regarding potential policy changes under a divided government.

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Investors Embrace Policy Gridlock

Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes, noted that the blue wave means the federal government is sure to be divided on most issues. She explained that this division typically creates a blockade against new legislation, an environment which broad financial markets traditionally view favorably as variables decrease. The prevailing logic is that gridlock prevents aggressive new regulations from being passed quickly, thereby stabilizing the operating environment for major corporations.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, observed that overall, these results have had a mild impact on markets so far. She added that investors will move on from trading the uncertainty of the election results to trading the reality of what they mean for policy. This transition from uncertainty to policy reality has allowed markets to price in the likelihood of continued, albeit slower, fiscal and regulatory frameworks.

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Bond Yields Fall and Dollar Weakens

Treasuries rallied strongly as investors expect gridlock in Washington to cut government spending. Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore, stated that bonds are coming out as the clear winner as markets put the AI trade on the chopping block and embrace the higher possibility that further tax cuts are put on ice. The expectation that government spending slows also reduces the perceived need for aggressive interest rate hikes, further supporting bond prices.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was down 3 basis points on the day at 4.92 percent. It had fallen as much as 6 basis points to a low of 4.89 percent overnight. This decline in yields weighed heavily on the US dollar, causing it to weaken broadly across major currencies. The reduced yield attractiveness of US assets prompted a rotation into other currencies and safe-haven assets.

Currencies Gain and Oil Prices Dip

The US dollar weakened significantly, leaving the euro up 0.5 percent at $1.125 and the pound up 0.5 percent at $1.349. Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc also gained ground as investors sought stability. The Swiss franc was the standout performer, with the dollar down 0.6 percent against it at 0.8163 francs. Additionally, the dollar fell 0.4 percent against the Japanese yen to 158.12, reflecting a broad-based decline in the greenback.

Currencies from Mexico to Canada also gained strength. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar strengthened, buoyed by the improved global risk sentiment. Emerging-market bonds also saw gains, with Ukrainian debt reaching its highest level since September. These movements indicate that investors are reallocating capital away from US-centric assets and toward international opportunities as the political landscape in Washington shifts.

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Tech and Defense Stocks React Differently

The impact on specific sectors was mixed. AI stocks in Asia initially led the decline in equity markets, while bonds and safe-haven currencies gained. In the US, semiconductor names, the backbone of the AI trade, could brush off concerns about AI regulation and continue to move higher after Tuesday's stunning rally for the sector. However, defense stocks fell on both sides of the Atlantic, with BAE Systems down nearly 4 percent and major US arms makers losing up to 2.8 percent.

Brooks noted that this is bad news for Tesla and SpaceX on Wednesday, but the semiconductor names could continue to move higher. The broader market reaction also saw US small-cap futures rise 1.3 percent, suggesting that smaller companies might benefit more from a gridlocked Congress than large-cap tech or defense firms. The election could also reshape US fiscal policy and affect defense, healthcare, and banking sectors in the coming years.

Oil Markets Remain Choppy

In the oil market, prices were choppy on Wednesday after hitting a four-week low in the previous session. Investors weighed talks to end the wars in Ukraine and Iran against worries that recent attacks in both conflicts could further disrupt supplies. Brent crude was down 0.4 percent on the day at $103.17 a barrel. The volatility in energy prices reflects the complex interplay between geopolitical tensions and global economic outlooks.

As the new political reality takes shape, analysts are closely monitoring how the divided government will influence long-term fiscal policy. The initial market relief has given way to a period of cautious optimism, with investors balancing the potential for regulatory scrutiny in tech against the benefits of reduced government spending and gridlock. The coming months will likely see a more nuanced approach to market trading as the details of the new legislative landscape emerge.