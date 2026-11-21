Global stocks suffer their worst week in years as Anthropic's IPO fails to boost sentiment. The MSCI world index hits its lowest point since 2023 while AI bubble concerns trigger a massive sell-off.

Global financial markets endured their most severe losing streak in three years as Anthropic shares collapsed following their historic debut. The MSCI world index dropped for a seventh consecutive session, marking its worst performance since 2023. This global selloff extended across London, New York, and Tokyo, triggered by renewed fears that the artificial intelligence technology bubble may have burst after years of speculative growth.

Anthropic IPO Shares Tumble Significantly

Anthropic shares crashed back toward their initial public offering price of $83 after an initial surge. The company raised $107billion in the largest IPO in history, becoming the first publicly traded frontier AI firm. Although shares initially soared almost 40 percent to above $115, valuing the company at $2trillion, they ended their opening session at $97. By the following day, the stock had tumbled as much as 12.5 percent to $85, wiping out early investor enthusiasm and signaling a sharp reversal in market sentiment.

Also read Global shares drop on AI worries, echoing Wall Street's decline despite the strong Anthropic debut

FTSE 100 and Nasdaq Hit Worst Weeks Since 2020

The FTSE 100 index suffered its worst weekly performance since Donald Trump launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February. Asian markets experienced equally dramatic declines, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi each tumbling 5 percent in a single day. Taiwanese shares plunged 17 percent, marking their biggest weekly decline since 1990. In New York, the Nasdaq 100 was on track for its worst week since March 2020, down 17 percent from last month's peak, while the S&P 500 experienced its longest losing run since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nvidia Results and Leadership Crisis Weigh on Sentiment

Despite Nvidia posting record-breaking third-quarter revenues of $115.8billion, the market reaction was negative. Investors questioned whether massive spending on AI infrastructure would yield sufficient returns. Sentiment was further damaged by the resignation of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang following a string of extramarital affairs involving a suspected Chinese spy. Analysts note that these factors combined to deepen fears that the AI trade is losing momentum, with investors dumping tech stocks across the board in a rush to reduce exposure to volatile assets.

Advertisement

Gold and Bitcoin Prices Fall as Fear Gauge Spikes

Traditional safe-haven assets failed to provide protection as Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, rose to its highest level since March. Gold prices sank to a 14-month low of $3,513 an ounce, down approximately 35 percent from its January peak of $5,450. Bitcoin also fell below $60,000 for the first time since July. Industry experts suggest that forced liquidations of gold and bitcoin positions are occurring to cover losses in the equity markets, while higher interest rates and a stronger dollar continue to negatively impact non-yielding assets.

Investors Brace for Continued Market Volatility

Market strategists warn that the current environment could lead to a Santa rout rather than the anticipated holiday rally. Chris Weston of Pepperstone noted that as volatility reaches extreme levels, weak assets can become considerably weaker, with investors increasingly looking for circuit breakers. With little clarity on when the market will stabilize, the ongoing sell-off highlights the fragility of the current economic outlook and the deep impact of AI-related equity adjustments on global financial stability.