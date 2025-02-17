Global Markets on Edge: US-Russia Talks, German Election, and Fed's Stance

A confluence of events sets the stage for volatile markets this week. US-Russia talks on Ukraine, the German federal election, and the FOMC Meeting Minutes promise to shape investor sentiment. The potential for progress in Ukraine negotiations could boost the Euro and weigh on Oil, while a hawkish stance from the Fed may dampen market optimism. Meanwhile, the German election's outcome will likely influence European markets.

US-Russian talks regarding Ukraine are garnering significant attention and are anticipated to influence both the Euro and Oil markets. The release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes is likely to reveal a hawkish stance, potentially dampening market sentiment. The German federal election, scheduled for the upcoming weekend, is poised to shape the market landscape for the following week.

US President Donald Trump continues to wield considerable influence, particularly in a week marked by high-level peace talks. However, the President's agenda faces competition from the world's most powerful central bank, and other noteworthy events are also unfolding.Firstly, while peace negotiations may not be imminent, discussions are underway. US diplomat Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, where he will engage in discussions on the Middle East and, notably, with Russian officials concerning a potential deal with Ukraine. Although President Trump has stated that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will be involved, his country – and the European continent – appears to be trailing behind, rather than leading the charge. Nevertheless, these talks carry implications. While Europe grapples with concerns and a sense of exclusion, it stands to benefit in the short term from the prospect of cheaper Russian energy flowing once again. Furthermore, Trump's insistence on increased military spending translates to government coffers being opened, which could stimulate growth. In the long term, the Russian threat remains a prominent concern, and rising debt could ultimately weigh on the European continent, but for now, any progress in negotiations would bolster the Euro (EUR) and exert downward pressure on Oil prices. The rationale behind this is that even if sanctions on Russian energy exports remain in place, their enforcement could weaken in the short term, leading to a decline in prices. A positive outcome from Rubio's discussions would likely be interpreted as Euro bullish and Oil bearish, while reports of protracted negotiations would have the opposite effect.Secondly, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is poised to follow its peers in lowering interest rates. Across developed economies, from its neighbor New Zealand to the US, UK, and beyond, borrowing costs have been declining. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock's hawkish approach, supported by a robust economy, has kept rates at 4.35% throughout 2024. The anticipated drop to 4.10% would be driven by easing inflation. While this initial cut is unlikely to be the last, the RBA may exercise caution before implementing further reductions. Several commercial banks anticipate four rate cuts this year, but I believe Bullock and her colleagues will convey an optimistic message, pushing back against market expectations for such aggressive reductions. The RBA may emphasize expectations for China's accelerated growth, which would boost demand for Australian metals.Thirdly, the FOMC Meeting Minutes are scheduled to be released and are expected to reinforce the message that the Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates. This message aligns with Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed), who recently conveyed this sentiment during his congressional testimony. Amidst rising inflation and a strong jobs market, the next rate cut will have to wait. This message, likely to be reiterated in the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, will show that hawkish members are in control. While this outcome would not be entirely unexpected, it deviates from recent market expectations. Weak Retail Sales figures for January, released on Friday, fueled hopes that the Fed could still implement two rate cuts this year. A reminder of the bank's reluctance to act would negatively impact market sentiment. Gold and Stocks could face declines, while the US Dollar (USD) would likely strengthen. However, the reaction might be limited.Fourthly, US Flash PMIs will provide an updated assessment of the American economy following the underwhelming Retail Sales data. Are US consumers struggling? The disappointing Retail Sales report for January raised concerns that consumer spending, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the US economy, is faltering. But this could also be an isolated incident. Preliminary S&P Global's forward-looking Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February will offer a more current perspective on the state of the economy. Both the services and manufacturing PMIs edged above 50 in January, indicating minimal expansion. A decline below 50, particularly in the Services PMI, which reflects consumer activity, would weigh on the US Dollar and provide support for Gold and Stocks on the expectation of two rate cuts this year. Conversely, positive figures would have the opposite effect.Fifthly, the German election may trigger a 'buy the rumor, sell the fact' response. According to polls, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) is projected to make significant gains, eroding the share of mainstream parties. In the previous election, the AfD failed to meet poll expectations. Current projections indicate even higher levels of support for the party led by Alice Weidel, particularly after several high-profile attacks by asylum seekers, which have strengthened its anti-immigration message. I anticipate the AfD to underperform its polls, resulting in a 'buy the rumor, sell the fact' reaction that would bolster the Euro and lift European markets. However, this is only one aspect of the market response. The ruling center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – poised to win – have both ruled out any collaboration with the AfD.





