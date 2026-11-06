Global Markets Crash on AI Investment Fears and US Midterm Election Results

Asian and European stocks plunge as US midterm election results trigger fears of stricter AI regulations, causing a global tech sell-off and economic uncertainty.

Global equity markets experienced a severe downturn across Asia and Europe on Friday following a dramatic collapse on Wall Street driven by political uncertainty and sector-specific fears. Investors rapidly moved capital out of high-growth technology stocks after the US midterm elections signaled a potential shift toward stricter regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence development. This geopolitical risk sentiment triggered a cascade of sell-offs, with the Nasdaq Composite sinking 5.5 percent and wiping out significant market capitalization on Thursday.

Nasdaq Plunge Triggers Global Sell-Off

The primary catalyst for the international market rout was the sharp decline in US tech indices, which set a negative tone for global trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 10 percent below its recent peak, officially entering correction territory, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 12.2 percent. S&P 500 companies collectively lost $3 trillion in market value during the single day of losses, reflecting the massive scale of capital involved in the technology sector. This financial erosion was not isolated to American exchanges but immediately impacted financial centers worldwide.

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Asian Markets Enter Bearish Territory

Asian stock exchanges recorded their worst weekly performance in years as the panic spread eastward following the US data release. Japan's Nikkei closed down 6 percent at 57,434.77 on Friday, marking its steepest daily decline since April 2025. The index lost 9.3 percent over the course of the week, representing its worst weekly performance since March 2020, and fell more than 20 percent below its June peak, technically entering bear market territory. South Korea's Kospi dropped more than 8 percent in early trading, a volatility so extreme that it triggered a mandatory 20-minute trading halt to stabilize the exchange.

Tech Giants and Chipmakers Lead Losses

Manufacturers and technology conglomerates bore the brunt of the selling pressure, with major players posting significant declines in their stock prices. Taiwan's Taiex plunged more than 8 percent before recovering slightly to close down 4.51 percent, while chipmakers faced specific scrutiny regarding future demand. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell nearly 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively, reflecting fears over reduced orders for data-center infrastructure. Japanese chipmaker Kioxia plunged 14 percent, while SoftBank Group slid 11 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell as much as 8.5 percent intraday and closed down 4.7 percent, underscoring the widespread impact on the semiconductor supply chain.

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Political Risks Fuel Regulatory Fears

Underlying the financial turbulence is a growing concern that a Democrat-led Congress will impose tighter restrictions on AI investments and data-center construction. Investors fear these potential regulatory hurdles will slow demand for AI chips and limit the expansion of critical digital infrastructure. Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, noted that there is clearly an element of panic in the selling, with market positioning making the adjustment much more violent. Masahiko Loo, chief fixed income strategist at State Street Investment Management, argued that this looks more like a reassessment of AI policy risk than a reassessment of the broader AI cycle, highlighting the distinct political nature of the market correction.

European Resilience and Stabilization Efforts

European markets showed mixed resilience, with EURO STOXX 50 futures down 1 percent at 0652 GMT, while contracts tracking German and British benchmarks fell 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Europe's STOXX 600 had been relatively resilient because of its smaller exposure to pure-play AI stocks, finishing up more than 1.3 percent for the week, supported by healthcare companies and banks. However, specific industrial giants like ASML, Infineon, Schneider Electric, and Siemens Energy were expected to remain under pressure. In Asia, markets showed signs of stabilizing as authorities intervened, with South Korea temporarily easing rules on retail investors' leveraged investments and Taiwan's finance ministry instructing state-owned banks to support the market.