Global Luxury Brands Intensify Focus on China Market Amidst Shifts in Fashion Shows

Major fashion houses including Gucci, Dior, and Chanel are adjusting their strategies in the Chinese and global markets. While Gucci continues to launch cultural exhibitions and collections in China and the US, Dior plans a spring 2028 show in Beijing instead of Milan. Meanwhile, Chanel focuses on its heritage with an upcoming collection in Deauville, highlighting the sector's complex dynamics between cultural investment and market volatility.

anniversary of the brand’s first store opening in China.before. It re-presented its fall 2012 collection, designed at the time by Frida Giannini, and the Aria centenary collection by Alessandro Michele, in 2021.has also held cultural initiatives and exhibitions in Shanghai, including “No Longer / Not Yet” in 2015, “The Artist is Present,” curated by Maurizio Cattelan in 2018, “ Gucci Cosmos” in 2023, and “ Gucci Bamboo: Decoding an Icon” in 2025.2027 collection in New York City’s Times Square.

This was Demna’s debut cruise collection for the Italian luxury house. The high-profile event featured a star-studded lineup on and off the runway, including Tom Brady, Alex Consani, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford walking the show, and front-row guests ranged from Mariah Carey and Lindsay Lohan to Kim Kardashian, Iman and Stormzy. It appears China’s volatility and the slowdown of luxury in the region is not deterring brands from investing in that market.

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As reported, Dior’s creative director’s spring 2028 collection with a fashion show in Beijing on June 11 next year, skipping once again Milan Fashion Week.

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, on the other hand, is focused on maintaining his close dialogue with the history of Chanel and will present his2028 collection for the brand in the Normandy seaside resort of Deauville on April 27, where founder Gabrielle “Coco”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers