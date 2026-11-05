International leaders including Cyril Ramaphosa and Friedrich Merz respond to the US midterm results, predicting shifts in trade, Ukraine aid, and global diplomacy.

Democratic politicians have formally secured control of both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections finalized on Tuesday night. This significant legislative shift has triggered immediate and varied responses from global political leaders who are now reassessing the trajectory of American foreign policy and domestic economic strategies.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reacted strongly to the outcome, declaring that American society voted against policies that increase poverty, sexism, and climate denial. He linked this victory to the recent reelection of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stating that the far-right wave in Spain is crumbling. Sánchez predicted that similar political changes will occur in Spain soon as socialist policies gain momentum globally.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed hope that the new Democratic control would improve bilateral relations, especially after the US recently ended South Africa's duty-free access to its market. Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg that the US is such a dominant global economy that its internal changes will introduce a new era in world relations and trade matters.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed cautious optimism that President Trump would continue his peacemaking efforts regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite the election results. Peskov highlighted that trilateral talks are underway and praised Melania Trump's humanitarian initiatives. However, he acknowledged that the activist wing of the Democratic Party holds a strongly negative view toward Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov offered a more skeptical assessment, noting that Russia's foreign policy is not based on short-term political fluctuations in other countries. He stated that the Democratic Party's approach is extremely negative and that Russia does not expect its strategic posture to change based on US congressional shifts.

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French Finance Minister Roland Lescure suggested that the election brings voices into American politics that align more closely with European perspectives on climate and development aid. He challenged President Trump to rise above domestic friction and tone down international involvement to avoid further division, or face continued internal challenges as the new legislative majority asserts its influence.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered a skeptical view, arguing that the election results would likely not change much in practice. He pointed out that Trump has largely governed without consulting Congress for the past two years. Merz questioned why things would be different now, suggesting the executive branch might continue its previous methods of rule regardless of the legislative balance of power.

Italian politician Matteo Salvini, a member of the governing coalition, explicitly blamed the war in Iraq for the poor performance of the Republican Party. He argued that Trump had promised his voters not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy, and that broken promise has now come back to haunt the Republicans in this election cycle.

Alice Weidel of the German AfD party echoed these sentiments, stating that the result was influenced by wars and international tensions. She noted that US intervention in Iran has had a strong impact on both the American and European economies. Weidel emphasized that the activist wing of the Democratic Party holds extremely negative views toward Russia.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham highlighted that the American result was influenced above all by the cost of living and international tensions. He expressed the hope that this vote could represent an acceleration towards the end of conflicts and a return to peace. Burnham emphasized that global economic stability is tied to resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken worried that governing in the States will be quasi impossible in the coming years due to internal division and polarized power bastions. He noted that European politicians are mainly looking at policy on import tariffs, support for Ukraine, and NATO 3.0 as key indicators of future transatlantic relations.

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Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally party, stated that the radical change in the US Congress could pave the way for a calmer and more constructive relationship with Europe. He expressed hope that Democrats will use their levers to engage in a positive dynamic, even if President Trump retains significant executive powers and doubt remains about his willingness to cooperate.

European Parliament Vice-President Sophie Wilmes voiced similar hopes for a more constructive relationship with Europe following the Democratic victory. She noted that while there is room for doubt about President Trump's ability to engage positively, the new congressional majority has the power to influence diplomatic dynamics significantly.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan interpreted the Democratic victory as a sign of how toxic Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become on the international stage. He warned that the continued tenure of Netanyahu and his allies could lead Israel down a path of international sanctions and isolation, contrasting it with a vision of a strong, advanced, and secure Israel.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the election as a domestic affair that would not alter Beijing's positions. She affirmed that China stands ready to continue working with the US to uphold common understandings, enhance communication, and build a constructive relationship based on respect and reciprocity.

The collective international response suggests that while domestic economic pressures drove the US election, the global community is closely watching how Washington will navigate these persistent international crises. Leaders from diverse political ideologies are now recalibrating their diplomatic and economic strategies in anticipation of the new legislative landscape in Washington.

European leaders generally anticipated that the Democrat victory would bring the Trump administration closer to Europe's views on world affairs, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. The divergence in reactions highlights the complex interplay between US domestic politics and global stability, with many nations waiting to see how the new congressional majority will interact with the executive branch.