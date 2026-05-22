Global Hospitality Brand Nobu to Establish 'First-of-its-kind' UK Resort in East Midlands

The Cotswolds, renowned for its cool English rural retreats, is set to witness a shift in tourism opportunities with the arrival of Nobu. The arrival of a global brand like Nobu, co-owned by Robert De Niro, may just change the trajectory of the East Midlands, currently underserved in the tourism sector.

The Cotswolds , Norfolk's posh northern third and the Lake District have had a monopoly on the trendy weekend market in recent decades. However, the announcement that Nobu , a prominent global hospitality brand , has chosen 185 acres of the East Midlands for its first-of-its-kind UK resort looks certain to add a new destination to the cool crowd map.

Nobu, co-owned by Robert De Niro, revealed that they had struck a deal to transform Woolfox, an already popular country club in Rutland, England's smallest county. The arrival of a brand like Nobu is likely to have a significant impact on the region





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Nobu Global Hospitality Brand UK Resort East Midlands Rutland Hotel Private Members' Club Farmhouse Restaurant Luxury Hospitality World-Class Dining Retreat Nobu Lifestyle Country Chic Tourism Popular Country Club Nobu Restaurant Unsaturated Market Upscale Country Retreat Unique Resort The Cotswolds

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