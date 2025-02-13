This news package covers a range of global events, including Venezuela's condemnation of US recognition of Guyana's territorial claims, Russia's continued disinformation campaign against Ukraine, South Africa's controversial land expropriation act, escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Russia's baseless accusations of biological weapons programs in Ukraine.

Venezuela has condemned US Senator Marco Rubio for his recent statement recognizing Guyana 's territorial integrity over the disputed Essequibo region. Venezuela 's Foreign Ministry labeled Rubio an 'enemy' and accused the US of supporting Guyana 's 'expansionist intentions.'\Meanwhile, Russia continues to escalate its disinformation campaign against Ukraine, claiming that Ukraine is the sole source of security threats to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, made these accusations, alleging that Ukraine routinely targets the nuclear facility and its infrastructure. This claim has been widely disputed by international observers, who point to Russia's occupation of the ZNPP and its continued shelling of Ukrainian energy facilities as the primary threats to the plant's safety.\In other news, South Africa's recently adopted Expropriation Act has sparked debate, with critics accusing the government of pushing for land seizures without adequate compensation. The Act, aimed at addressing historical land injustices, has been praised by some for its potential to rectify past wrongs, while others fear it could lead to economic instability and undermine property rights. The Act allows the government to seize land in the name of public interest, with or without compensation. Its purpose is to reclaim land and redistribute it to address what the government refers to as historical injustices.\Further afield, the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to escalate, with heavy fighting reported in Goma. Accusations have been leveled at both the M23 rebels and the Congolese Armed Forces for violating ceasefire agreements. The conflict has also drawn international attention, with concerns raised about the potential for further violence and instability in the region.\In Ukraine, Russia has increasingly resorted to disinformation tactics, spreading baseless claims about biological laboratories and organ harvesting. These narratives have been widely debunked by international agencies and experts, but they continue to be amplified by Russian state media and online platforms.





