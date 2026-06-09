Global Headlines: Cuba's Vintage Cars Stall, Middle East Tensions Rise, and Health Challenges in Congo

A roundup of global news includes Cuba's fuel crisis, Israel-Iran escalation, political endorsements, cultural trends, and Ebola survivors' memories from Congo.

Cuba's iconic antique cars sit idle as the US energy blockade deepens a fuel crisis. In a major escalation, Israel and Iran trade strikes while Trump abruptly ends an NBC interview, reflecting changing habits of US consumers.

Ken Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in the US Senate race. The Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher's Twain Award guests are revealed. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is uncertain.

Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge people to fix broken items instead of discarding them. At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures a sense of unity and devotion. In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategy. Experts recommend accessorizing with earplugs at summer concerts to protect hearing and enjoy music in the future.

Some people tape their mouths shut at night, but doctors warn against this practice. Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. A new kind of date turns personal to-do lists into social gatherings. The Pope delivered a historic speech to Spain's parliament demanding respect for migrants, receiving a 7-minute ovation.

Hulk Hogan died of natural causes, according to a Florida police report. In Congo, survivors of the Ebola outbreak in Beni recall the 2018-2020 epidemic, history's second-biggest with over 3,400 cases and 2,200 deaths, which was halted with vaccines. They remember broad skepticism, attacks on health workers, and patient inaction that fueled the spread. The current outbreak lacks an approved vaccine, potentially making the response more challenging





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cuba Fuel Crisis Israel Iran Strikes Trump NBC Interview Ken Paxton Impeachment Kennedy Center Branding Argentina Animal Identification Repair Cafes Hajj Photography Brazil Indigenous Fire Concert Hearing Protection Mouth Taping Sleep Iphone 17 Social To-Do Dates Pope Spain Migrants Hulk Hogan Death Ebola Survivors Congo

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