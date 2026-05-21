Global Headlines

In Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as the threat of war remains. The GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing, that may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda.

In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as the threat of war remains. The GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing, that may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda.

Aaron Rodgers says the 2026 NFL season will be his last: 'This is it'. Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void. SpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag.

Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages.

Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key. Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon.

How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUU. In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, May 21, 2026, A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is seen during drills of Russia’s nuclear forces in Belarus.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, May 21, 2026, A Russian MiG-31 fighter carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic missile is seen during drills of Russian nuclear forces





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